Red Wings' star David Perron breaks his silence on his recent suspension.

The Detroit Red Wings' star, David Perron has finally returned from his six-game suspension. Many believed it was justified, but Perron seems to think it was a bit over the top. The star right winger finally breaks his silence on the situation.

Perron was originally suspended for six games after delivering a massive hit on an Ottawa Senators player. The suspension is over, but the Red Wings' star didn't seem too pleased with how it all played out, according to Bally Sports Detroit.

Hear first hand from David Perron on his recent suspension as he returns to the ice tonight. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/QGLbmGdYr3 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) December 22, 2023

At the very least, David Perron knows he went a little high on the hit. But he clearly didn't think the hit deserved a six-game suspension. Due to missing six games, the Red Wings' star lost just under $150,000 in payment. Before this incident, the Red Wings' star had only ever received a $5,000 fine back in the 2022 playoffs.

This season, Perron has scored seven goals and recorded 13 points in 26 games. His absence was certainly noticed, as the Red Wings went 1-5 without him in the lineup. It was a brutal stretch for Detroit, as they're not 15-13-4 on the season. Had Perron been available, the team could be within the top-three of the Atlantic Division.

David Perron's first game back will come on Friday night as the Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers. It should be a great matchup with Perron back in action. Detroit will gladly welcome his production on the ice as he has the talent to get them back on track midway through the season.