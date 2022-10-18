Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi will miss the next four to six weeks with an upper-body injury. Bertuzzi is one of Detroit’s best players, meaning someone will have to step up in a major way. Enter Filip Zadina.

The Red Wings drafted Zadina back in 2018 with the sixth overall pick. Many believed the Czechian forward was a surefire future star sniper. He believed it too, vowing to the teams that passed on him that he would “fill their net with pucks.”

So far, however, things haven’t worked out that way. The 22-year-old has never reached the 30-point plateau in his career. His career high for goals is 10.

Given the injury to Bertuzzi, the Red Wings put Zadina into the lineup for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. And it’s an opportunity the young forward is grateful for.

“I’ll try to do my best and just play hockey the way I played during the preseason and during the training camp,” Zadina said. “Glad for the chance and I’ll just go and prove that I’m a good player.”

The biggest thing Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde will be looking for is puck management. Zadina needs to be better at retaining the puck and pushing the play up the ice for his teammates.

“He showed me a couple of videos of what I’ve done and it’s the little things I can get out of my game,” Zadina said about the changes his coach wants to see. “Nothing really hard for me to do.”