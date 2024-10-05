Netminder Jack Campbell signed with the Detroit Red Wings this past offseason in the hopes of returning to the NHL, but that will have to wait.

Campbell has unexpectedly entered the Player Assistance Program. Via Chris Johnston:

“Jack Campbell has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistant Program and will be away from the Red Wings for an indefinite period of time.”

It's unknown when the 32-year-old could be back. The Red Wings brought in Campbell in July on a deal worth $775,000. He hasn't played in an NHL game since November of 2023 and was expected to find his bearings in the AHL with Detroit. A few years ago, Campbell made a name for himself with the Toronto Maple Leafs before signing a five-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

But, things didn't exactly work out as he was sent down to the AHL at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign. This opportunity with the Red Wings could have earned him a spot in the league again. It's unclear why exactly Campbell entered the Player Assistance Program. He suited up in preseason action on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres, conceding two goals on 22 shots. Joining the Red Wings is a homecoming for Campbell as he hails from Port Huron, Michigan.

It's not revealed why a player goes into the program to protect their privacy, via ESPN:

“Help is offered for anything from alcohol or drug abuse to mental health, sleeping problems or a gambling addiction. Confidentiality is guaranteed for players and their family members, at least when it comes to details. An announcement is made only when a player becomes unavailable to his team during the season.”

Campbell has played in the league for 12 seasons, compiling a 93-52-18 record, a .900 save percentage, and a 2.76 GAA. He's also featured in 18 playoff contests. Hopefully, Campbell can get the help he needs and return to the ice at some point in the 2024-25 season.