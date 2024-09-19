The Detroit Red Wings and defenseman Moritz Seider have ended their contract dispute. The 23-year-old missed just one day of training camp while waiting out restricted free agency. Now, per the team's announcement, he has signed a seven-year deal to remain in Hockeytown.

The deal takes Seider until his age-30 season and locks up the Red Wings' top defenseman at a reasonable cap hit. He will be paid $8.55 million for the duration of the contract. Seider is the second-highest-paid player on the team, only behind captain Dylan Larkin's $8.7 million cap hit.

Forward Lucas Raymond was a rookie alongside Seider in 2021-22 and they represent two of Steve Yzerman's best draft picks. Raymond cashed in this summer as well, signing an eight-year deal worth $8.075 million per year. The Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016, the longest drought in franchise history. Seider and Raymond are the keys to breaking that streak.

Moritz Seider must lead the Red Wings back to the playoffs

When most people think of a Red Wings defenseman, they think of Niklas Lidstrom. The Hall of Famer played his entire career with Detroit, winning seven Norris Trophies in one of the greatest careers in NHL history. Putting number 5 up as an expectation for the young Seider is beyond unrealistic, but he must start a great career of his own this year.

Seider's career got off to a solid start by winning the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie in 2021-22. He has piled up 113 assists in his three seasons, with 47 of those coming on the power play. With Alex DeBrincat and Raymond scoring plenty of goals on the man advantage, Seider's numbers will continue to rise.

If the Red Wings make the playoffs this year, Seider will be a key reason why. As their top defenseman, he is tasked with shutting down some of the top forwards in the league. His ability to do that can get them back in the playoffs after an eight-year drought.