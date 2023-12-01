New Red Wings winger Patrick Kane took a playful exception to a Blackhawks fan's choice of apparel after Thursday's game.

The Detroit Red Wings faced off against the Chicago Blackhawks in a cross-conference matchup on Thursday. The Red Wings won 5-1. Although he hasn't yet made his Red Wings debut, Patrick Kane took a picture with a Blackhawks fan sporting a Connor Bedard jersey and pointed out the fan's poor apparel choice.

Patrick Kane still wants fans to wear his Hawks jersey

After Detroit's win, Kane told the young fan wearing Connor Bedard's jersey he needed to “change the 9's to 8's,” per Charlie Roumeliotis. The fan likely did not take Kane's playful criticism to heart. After all, Kane was a Blackhawks legend and was happy to take a picture with Chicago fans.

The Red Wings improved their record to 12-7 with the victory over the Blackhawks. J.T. Compher led the team with two goals and two points on 4 SOG. In addition, Robby Fabbri showed up big after replicating Compher's production.

The Blackhawks failed to get momentum on either side of the puck. The team was held to a single score and could not get stops on Detroit's offense. Connor Bedard had 7 SOG, but none resulted in his team getting on board. The rookie center did end the game with one assist though.

Detroit looks to continue to climb the Atlantic Division as the 2023-24 NHL season progresses. The Red Wings are preparing for an inter-division matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens are two points behind the Wings, but they will not make things easy for the Motor City.

Patrick Kane has yet to play a game for his new team, but they appear to have the tools to continue to succeed.