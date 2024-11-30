The Detroit Red Wings will be getting a key player back next week.

Veteran Patrick Kane is expected to make his return next Tuesday, according to head coach Derek Lalonde. Alex Lyon meanwhile won't likely play on their upcoming road trip.

Via Daniella Bruce:

“Derek Lalonde said Alex Lyon was unable to skate today and is likely unavailable through the road trip. Patrick Kane is trending to be back on Tuesday in Boston.”

Kane hasn't played since November 23 in a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. He'll miss Sunday's game against the Vancouver Canucks, his fourth straight absence. The 36-year-old is dealing with an upper-body injury that he sustained in the Boston game.

He's been relatively productive when available, though. Kane has three goals and seven assists in 20 appearances. Kane scored 20 and assisted 27 in 50 games with the Red Wings in 2023-24 as well. He signed a one-year deal to stay with Detroit in the offseason.

The Red Wings are sitting in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with a 10-11-2 record. They lost a 5-4 heartbreaker to the New Jersey Devils on Friday and will be looking to bounce back against the Canucks at home.

Detroit's power play kill has struggled and that proved to be an issue in the Devils defeat. The visitors scored three of their five goals with the man advantage.

Offensively, the Red Wings aren't exactly thriving, either. They're 25th in goals scored with just 2.57 per game and rank 31st in shots on goal per contest. The return of Kane should be helpful for Detroit as they look to climb up the standings.

Next week, they have a two-game road trip in Boston and Ottawa. Hopefully, Kane can stay healthy for the rest of the campaign as the organization looks to make a run at a playoff spot after narrowly missing out last season.