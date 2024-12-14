The Detroit Red Wings got good news with the return of Cam Talbot ahead of their game against the Philadephia Flyers on Thursday. However, they received unfortunate news on Friday morning. Talbot is unable to play due to injury once again. As a result, Detroit has decided to turn to veteran puck-stopper Jack Campbell.

Campbell has been recalled by the Red Wings under emergency conditions, the team announced. Campbell signed with the Red Wings in the offseason but has played with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins this year. He had spent the last two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers.

Detroit knows Campbell very well from his days with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Campbell emerged as a legitimate number-one option for Toronto after a trade from the Los Angeles Kings. In two full seasons, Campbell played to a .916 save percentage in 69 starts. In Detroit, he will likely play backup to Ville Husso until Talbot or Alex Lyon are ready to return.

How long will Jack Campbell's Red Wings stint last?

The Red Wings announced that Cam Talbot had aggravated a lower-body injury that held him out for 10 days before Thursday's 4-1 loss. They alluded to recalling a goaltender from Grand Rapids. Jack Campbell made a lot of sense. The Winged Wheel wants young goalie Sebastian Cossa to play regularly in Grand Rapids, so Campbell receives the call.

Head coach Derek Lalonde did not provide a timeline for when Talbot may return. However, Campbell's first stint in the NHL with the Red Wings may not last too long. Alex Lyon was a full participant in practice on Friday. He cannot return to the ice until Wednesday at the earliest, though.

The Red Wings play on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at home. Lalonde said that Ville Husso would start against the Maple Leafs for this game. After this contest, Detroit is in action again on Wednesday in a rematch with the Flyers in Detroit.

The Red Wings are in the midst of a brutal slump on the ice. Detroit has lost 12 of their last 16 games, dropping to 11-14-14 on the year with a loss on Thursday. The Winged Wheel is sixth in the Atlantic Division and heading in the wrong direction despite preseason playoff ambition.

The Red Wings are battling some injuries in goal, but they need a spark nonetheless. Campbell may not be the game-changer he once was. But if he gets into a game and makes a few saves, perhaps he provides Detroit the confidence they need to steal a game or two.