The Detroit Red Wings promoted Sebastian Cossa to the NHL thanks to injuries in goal. Entering play Monday, Detroit had lost five straight games and 11 of their previous 15. After allowing three goals in the first period, Detroit saw enough. The Red Wings put Cossa into the game for his NHL debut at the KeyBank Center against the Buffalo Sabres.

Cossa gave up two goals in the second period against Buffalo. However, he received the last laugh in the end. Detroit's top goalie prospect stopped 12 of the 14 shots he faced during the game. And he stopped two of the three shots he faced in the shootout. The Red Wings broke their losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Sabres on Monday.

This game is certainly memorable for the young netminder. It's even more memorable given that he made NHL history in the process. Cossa is the first goalie in league history to win their first game in a shootout after making a relief appearance, according to Sportsnet Stats.

Sebastian Cossa reacts to historic Red Wings win

There is a lot of hype around Sebastian Cossa. He is a former first-round pick of the Red Wings from the 2021 NHL Draft. As it stands, he is one of the best goaltending prospects in the entire NHL. He, along with fellow Detroit prospect Trey Augustine, makeup the best one-two prospect goalie duo for any team across the league.

Cossa's entrance into the game on Monday night was already significant for fans. Seeing him win the game makes his debut all the better. After the game, the 22-year-old Ontario native provided his reaction to picking up his first win in the league.

“That's awesome. I don't think I'd rather have it a different way. All the pressure was on me, and I love that. I couldn't picture it better,” the Red Wings netminder said. “I was just trying to settle down and enjoy the moment. Really cool experience, and one I'll definitely never forget.”

It's unclear how the Red Wings net will look moving forward. Detroit certainly would like to get Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon back into the fold as soon as possible. However, Cossa's win could see him earn his first career start before either veteran returns.

In any event, the Red Wings have finally broken their losing streak. Perhaps this is the jolt in the arm they needed to turn their season around. Detroit retakes the ice on Thursday night when they complete this mini two-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers.