New Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan has only been on the job for a day. He took over for Derek Lalonde on Boxing Day after Detroit fired their now-former bench boss. However, McLellan has no time to evaluate his team. The Red Wings are currently playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in McLellan's debut as head coach.

Before the game, though, the new bench boss took time to address the media. McLellan revealed why he took the Red Wings job during a press conference earlier in the day. During warmups, he spoke with Sportsnet's Shawn McKenzie. A common theme appeared in these appearances: McLellan is hoping to lift his new team's spirits.

“Any time a coach is let go — and I've been on that end before — usually a team's spirit is pretty low. That's why these things happen. So we got to build that back up,” McLellan told McKenzie on Friday. “Things aren't going to be perfect, they're not going to be easy… After that, I just have to figure out players.”

Todd McLellan speaks to full circle moment with Red Wings

Todd McLellan's move to become Red Wings head coach is sort of a full-circle moment. He began his career as an assistant coach to Mike Babcock in 2005. He won a Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008 before leaving to become the San Jose Sharks head coach following that triumph.

McLellan told McKenzie that he feels some of his individual experiences are similar to what the Red Wings are going through as an organization. He has worked on some rebuilding teams in the past. He helped the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings through parts of their rebuilds. Ultimately, coming back to Detroit meant something to the veteran head coach.

“There's a lot of similarities. But also coming back to Detroit, I was fortunate to start a career here. It's special and unique for me. I'm excited about some of the players in that locker room. And I believe our new staff can make a difference,” the new Red Wings head coach told McKenzie before puck drop on Friday.