The Detroit Red Wings are on the west coast to take on the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Red Wings-Sharks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Wings are 17-16-4 this season. They have lost three of their last five games, as well. Detroit has already played the Sharks this season. In that game, the Red Wings lost the game in overtime 6-5. Michael Rasmussen scored two goals in the game, and three other skaters scored, as well. Ville Husso was not great in net as he allowed six goals in the game.

The Sharks are 9-25-3 this season, and they are back to their losing ways. San Jose is currently on am eight-game losing streak, and they have won just one of their last 10 games. However, in the first matchup with Detroit, the Sharks put up six goals. Both Tomas Hertl and Nico Strum scored two goals in the game. In the game, the Sharks used two different goaltenders.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Sharks Odds

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+126)

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Sharks

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

Detroit should be able to handle business in this game. The Sharks are losing games again, and their short-lived run of scoring a bunch of goals is over. I would not expect the Sharks to score more than a few goals in this game. San Jose averages 2.03 goals per game, and they take just 25.2 per game. Expect the Red Wings to not only control the puck, but be very good in the defensive zone in this game.

Alex Lyon is expected to be the starter in net for this game. He is 5-4-0 this season, but he allows just 2.48 goals per game. His save percentage is also .920. He is playing very well in the little amount of games he is on the ice. As long as he keeps it up, the Red Wings will be able to win this game and cover the spread.

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sharks will have their better goaltender in this game. Kaapo Kahkonen will be in net, and he is not having a good season. However, he is the better goaltender on the Red Wings. He also came in relief for San Jose against the Red Wings, and gave up just one goal to help them to a win. His save percentage is also above .900, so he does a decent job, despite the record and other stats. If he can have a good game in net, the Sharks will cover this spread.

Final Red Wings-Sharks Prediction & Pick

Do not expect a close game in this one. I think the Red Wings are the better team, and the Sharks will continue their losing streak. The Red Wings will be able to put a lot of pucks on net, and get more than a few past the Sharks' goaltender. I am taking the Red Wings to cover the spread in this game.

Final Red Wings-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Red Wings -1.5 (+126), Over 6.5 (-128)