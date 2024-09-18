The Detroit Red Wings made interesting moves in the offseason to try and take a step forward. Even a slight step forward would have seen the Winged Wheel back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. However, it wasn't meant to be. The Red Wings missed the postseason by virtue of a tiebreaker with the Washington Capitals.

The Red Wings enter training camp with a lot of optimism. They also enter camp with some position battles set to take place. There are roster spots up for grabs as the preseason draws near. And that will certainly heighten the competitiveness we see from this team later this month.

The Red Wings have a lot of promising prospects ready to make the NHL. These players have a chance to make the roster out of training camp this year. But which prospects in particular are worth keeping an eye on? Here are two Red Wings prospects to watch in training camp this fall.

Nate Danielson could make the roster

The Red Wings made Nate Danielson the ninth overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. At the time, some questioned the pick. Danielson certainly held promise as a potential top-line center who could be relied upon in all situations. However, some felt there were better options available with that pick.

In the WHL this past season, he scored 24 goals and 67 points in the regular season. This included a fantastic second half following a trade to the Portland Winterhawks where he scored 41 points in 28 games. In the WHL Playoffs, Danielson scored seven goals and 24 points in 18 games as Portland made the WHL Championship Series.

Danielson could head to the AHL and play with the Grand Rapids Griffins. However, he had a promising preseason in 2023. A repeat performance could see him leapfrog the AHL and start in the NHL. He would likely slot in as a third-line player to begin with. But over time, he projects to play within Detroit's top-six.

Danielson certainly has an uphill battle to make the roster. In saying this, it isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility. Regardless of the outcome, Red Wings fans should keep a close eye on Danielson as he enters his second training camp with the team.

Simon Edvinsson is a name to watch

Simon Edvinsson was drafted two years before the Red Wings selected Danielson. His selection also came as a bit of a surprise. Edvinsson was one of the top prospects in draft that season. However, other options such as Brandt Clarke seemed to provide more upside.

Like Danielson, Edvinsson has shown he was worth the pick. He recently made the leap to the AHL and has even appeared in NHL games. Last season saw the Swedish blueliner skate in 16 games, scoring a goal and two points as Detroit pushed for the playoffs.

Edvinsson has a chance to make the roster on a full-time basis this year. The Red Wings lost defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Jake Walman in the offseason. As a result, there are spots on the blueline up for grabs. Edvinsson has an inside track to claiming one of those spots in training camp.

Edvinsson could finally form a 1-2 punch with Moritz Seider in Hockeytown. A promising training camp performance would see the Swedish blueliner head to Detroit for opening puck drop. It'll certainly be interesting to see how the young defenseman proceeds in the year ahead.