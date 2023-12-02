We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Red Wings-Canadiens prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Detroit Red Wings will head to Quebec to face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Red Wings-Canadiens prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Red Wings routed the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 in their last game. Initially, it was 2-1 Wings after the first period. But the Red Wings got a goal from Ben Chiarot and a powerplay marker from J.T. Compher. Then, Robby Fabbri helped put the icing on the cake with a powerplay goal. Alex Lyon made 34 saves to preserve the win. Significantly, the Red Wings won 57 percent of their faceoffs. The Wings also went 2 for 4 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. Likewise, they leveled 10 hits and blocked 15 shots. Compher and Fabbri finished with two goals each, while Lucas Raymond had two assists.

The Canadiens fell 5-1 to the Florida Panthers. Ultimately, they were down 1-0 after the second period. Things fell apart in the third period as Sam Bannett scored eight seconds into it to make it 2-0 Panthers. Then, the Panthers tacked on two more goals. Cayden Primeau made 24 saves but struggled with five goals allowed. Unfortunately, Jonathan Kovacevic scored the lone goal. The Habs lost despite winning 57 percent of their faceoffs. Sadly, they went 0 for 6 on the powerplay. The Canadiens killed 3 of 4 penalties. Overall, the Habs leveled 14 hits and blocked 15 shots.

The Canadiens defeated the Red Wings 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena on November 10, 2023. Overall, the Red Wings have won 6 of 10 games in this series.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Canadiens Odds

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+158)

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 6.5 (-112)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread

The Wings are 12-7-3 going into this game and have playoff aspirations. However, they need to win games like this to cement themselves in the standings and give themselves the best chance to succeed.

Dylan Larkin did not play on Thursday but will likely return today. Significantly, he has eight goals and 13 assists, including four powerplay markers. Larkins has also done well in the faceoff circle, winning 175 draws and losing 163. Meanwhile, Alex Debrincat has 12 goals and nine assists, including three powerplay conversions. Debrincat has scored on 16.4 percent of his shooting attempts. Likewise, Compher now has six goals and 13 assists, including two powerplay markers and one shorthanded tally. Compher has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 129 draws and losing 146. Then, there is defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who is having a bounce-back season, with five goals and 13 assists, including two powerplay snipes, while also blocking 21 shots. The Wings are good at scoring, ranking fourth in goal scoring, second in shooting percentage, and 17th on the powerplay.

Ville Husso likely will be the goalie in the net and comes in with a record of 7-4-1 with a 3.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .892. Ultimately, he plays behind a defense that is 13th in goals allowed and 17th on the penalty kill.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if they can score early and often. Then, they need to defend the net and not let shots get to Husso.

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread

The Habs are 10-11-2 and continue their rebuilding process as they try to stay competitive while fielding a young team. Unfortunately, the offense has not been good at all despite some good players.

Cole Caufield has been decent, with seven goals and 12 assists, including two powerplay markers. However, he has only converted on 8.4 percent of his shots. Nick Suzuki has had six goals and 12 assists, including three powerplay snipes. Furthermore, he has been solid in the faceoff circle, winning 162 draws and losing 137. Defenseman Michael Matheson has been good, with five goals and 12 assists, including three powerplay markers. Additionally, he has blocked 49 shots. The offense is struggling, ranking 27th in goals, 21st in shooting percentage, and 23rd on the powerplay.

Jake Allen is the confirmed starter and comes in with a record of 3-5-1 with a 3.59 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903. Ultimately, he will back a defense that is 27th in goals allowed and on the penalty kill.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if they can score some goals. Then, they must avoid taking penalties.

Final Red Wings-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Wings are in the playoff hunt. Moreover, they hope to secure another win. Larkin's return will give them a boost in this one.

Final Red Wings-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+158)