The Detroit Red Wings will travel to the ‘Great White North' in Manitoba, Canada, to face the Winnipeg Jets. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Red Wings-Jets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Red Wings fell 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at Little Caesar's Arena. Sadly, they fell behind 3-0 early after the first period. The Wings also trailed 4-1 entering the third period. Then, they battled back with two powerplay markers from Alex DeBrincat to cut the gap. But the Wings could not get the game-tying goal. Significantly, DeBrincat had two goals, while Patrick Kane had two helpers. Goalie Vince Husso left the game with an injury after allowing two goals on eight shots. Overall, the Wings won 55 percent of their faceoffs. Detroit also went 2 for 7 on the powerplay while going 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. Also, they leveled 13 hits and blocked 11 shots.

The Jets lost 3-2 to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime on Monday. Early, they trailed 2-1 after the second period. Cole Perfetti tired the game to force overtime. Unfortunately, they lost just over a minute in when Justin Barron delivered a game-winning tally. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves. Likewise, the offense fired 32 shots on net. The Jets went 0 for 2 on the powerplay and 1 for 3 on the penalty kill. Additionally, they leveled 20 hits and blocked 13 shots.

The Jets defeated the Red Wings 4-1 at Little Caesar's Arena on October 27, 2023. Overall, they have gone 7-3 over 10 games in this series. The Jets are 4-1 in five games at the Canada Life Centre against the Red Wings.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Jets Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-178)

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Jets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit and ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread

The Red Wings have one of the most explosive scoring teams in the league, ranking third in goals. Also, they are third in shooting percentage. The Red Wings are 13th in power-play shooting percentage. Ultimately, DeBrincat is their best player with 15 goals and 13 assists, including six powerplay markers and one game-winning goal. Dylan Larkin is also amazing, with 11 goals and 15 assists, including four powerplay conversions and two game-winning goals. Also, he has been great in the faceoff circle, winning 228 draws and losing 201. Lucas Raymond is stout with 10 goals and 14 assists, including two powerplay markers. Likewise, defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere has five goals and 18 assists, including two powerplay markers.

The Red Wings have lost two goalies to injury in one week. Ultimately, that means that James Reimer will likely take the net today. Reimer is 2-4-2 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. Substantially, he will play behind a defense that is struggling, ranking 21st in goals against and 22nd on the penalty kill.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they need to avoid falling behind early as they did in the game against the Ducks. The Wings need to draw penalties and set themselves up for success.

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread

The Jets are solid on the offensive end but are missing one of their better players. Regardless, they are ninth in goals and shooting percentage. The Jets struggle on the powerplay, ranking 23rd. Significantly, Mark Scheifele leads the way with 11 goals and 22 assists, including four powerplay markers. Scheifele has been consistent in the faceoff circle, winning 294 draws and losing 285. Now, he must keep the offense humming with Kyle Connor out for a few weeks. Josh Morrissey has had five goals and 22 assists, including one marker on the powerplay. Likewise, Nikolaj Ehlers has tacked 10 goals and 13 assists.

The Jets are still efficient on the defensive end, ranking third in goals against. Despite this, they struggle on the penalty kill. ranking 27th. Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit will make the start today in place of Hellebuyck and will attempt to keep the Jets afloat.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can generate some scoring chances early and throughout the game. Also, they need to avoid taking penalties.

Final Red Wings-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Wings are down to a 40-year-old third goalie. Therefore, it is hard to fathom them keeping up with the Jets, even without one of their best players. Expect the Jets to come out strong and fire everything they can at Detroit. In the end, the Jets will have too much for the Wings to keep up with.

Final Red Wings-Jets Prediction & Pick: Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+146)