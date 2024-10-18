ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an East meets West battle on Saturday as the Nashville Predators host the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Predators prediction and pick.

The Red Wings enter the year sitting at just 1-3 on the year. They are coming off back-to-back losses to the Rangers, first on the road and then at home. Their one win of the year is over the Nashville Predators, winning 3-0. Meanwhile, the Predators are 0-4 on the year. They have lost three of the games at home, and the defense has been an issue. This year they have allowed 18 goals in four games so far this year.

Here are the Red Wings-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Predators Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +146

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 6.5 (-112)

Under: 6.5 (-108)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Predators

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for this year on the Red Wings is led by Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, and Lucas Raymond. DeBrincat had 27 goals and 40 assists last year, to sit third on the team in points. He is already making an impact this year, with two goals and one assist in one game. Dylan Larkin was second on the team in points last year, scoring 33 goals and having 36 assists. Larkin has two goals and an assist this year. Lucas Raymond has been solid this year, with four assists on the year already. Last year, he led the team in points, scoring 31 goals and 41 assists.

The second line is led by Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane. Tarasenko scored a goal in his first game of the year but has not scored since. Last year between his time in Ottawa and Florida, he scored 23 goals while having 32 assists. Patrick Kane played 50 games for the Red Wings last year, scoring 20 times and having 27 assists. Kane has just one assist on the year. Finally, Mortiz Sieder returns for the Red Wings on the blue line. Seider had nine goals and 33 assists last year and has added an assist already this year. Seider has a goal and two assists this year.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in goals for this one. Last year he was 27-20-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He got time in the first game after Ville Husso was pulled, allowing two goals on 14 shots against the Penguins. He did not take the loss, as that was credited to Husso. Since then, he has made two starts, having the shutout against the Predators, before giving up five goals on 19 shots and being pulled against the Rangers.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predator's first line is led by Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, and Gustav Nyquist. Forsberg led the team in goals and points last year. He had 48 goals, 46 assists, and 94 points last year. He has already added two goals and two assists to start the year. Meanwhile, O'Reilly has also added a goal and two assists this year already this year. He had 26 goals and 43 assists last year for 69 total points. Finally, Nyquist had 23 goals and 52 assists last year, good for third on the team in points.

Meanwhile, newcomer Jonathan Marchessault already made his impact. Last year in Vegas he had 42 goals and 27 assists, and this year, he already has a goal and two assists. He is joined by fellow newcomer Steven Stamkos. Stamkos had 40 goals and 41 assists last year but did not score in the first game. Tommy Novak rounds out the second line. He has scored twice this year, while he had 18 goals and 27 assists last year.

Juuse Saros is expected to make his first start of the year in the one. He was 35-24-5 last year with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He has struggled this year, going 0-3 with a 3.83 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage. Last time out was his best game of the year in terms of save percentage. He had a .914 save percentage while stopping 32 of 35 shots in the game.

Final Red Wings-Predators Prediction & Pick

Both the Red Wings and Predators have struggled heavily this season. The Predators are heavy favorites over the Red Wings in terms of odds in this early-season NHL game. Still, the Red Wings took the win at home in the first game between these two. Juuse Saros was solid, stopping 19 of 21 shots. The Predators struggled to produce offense in that game. They have been better in the rest of the game this year though, scoring eight goals in the other three games. The Predators had 42 shots in the first game, and if they keep that up, they will get the win in this one.

Final Red Wings-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (-178)