The NHL Global Series kicks off as we continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings- Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The NHL Global Series kicks off as the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators face off in Sweden. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings- Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Red Wings head into the game with an 8-5-2 record on the year. They started the season strong, going 5-1-1 in the first seven games, but since then are just 3-4-2. Last time out they did get a win. They were facing the Columbus Blue Jackets in the game. The Red Wings got up 2-0 in the first 4:26 of the game, but the Blue Jackets fired back. They made it a tie game going into the second period and then took the lead in the second. Still, the Red Wings would continue. They scored twice in the remainder of the period and had the first goal of the third, finally winning the game 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Senators come in sitting with the worst record in the division. They are 6-7-0 on the year, with just 12 points on the season. Last time out, it was a win though, as they faced the Calgary Flames. In that game, the Senators took a 1-0 lead into the second period, then after trading goals in the second, scored two in the first 5.5 minutes of the third to win 4-1. This is the second time they will be facing the Red Wings this year. In the first game of the season, the Red Wings traveled to Ottawa. While the Senators had the first goal of the game, the Red Wings would score the next five, and ultimately win 5-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Senators Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +100

Ottawa Senators: -118

Over: 6.5 (-138)

Under: 6.5 (+112)

How to Watch Red Wings vs. Senators

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Wings Will Win

It is Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat who lead the way for the Red Wings this year. Larking comes in as the team leader in points on the year with 17. He has five goals and a team-leading 12 assists on the season to give him 17 points. Still, the majority of his work is on the power play. For the year, he has three goals and eight assists on the power play. Meanwhile, DeBrincat comes into the game with ten goals and five assists on the year. His ten goals lead the team and is double the next-highest total on the season. His 15th points rank second on the team, and three of the goals, plus two of the assets come on the power play this year.

Larkin is second on the team in goals with five, but he is tied with three other guys. First up is Lucas Raymond, who is third on the team in points this year, and has five goals with six assists. Meanwhile, Andrew Copp and Joe Veleno both also come in with five goals. Both of them also have two assists in the years to give them second points.

The Red Wings do get some support from the blue line while on offense as well. Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere both have been contributing. Seider comes into the game with a goal but has ten assists to give him 11 points on the year. Meanwhile, Gostisbehere comes in with three goals and six assists on the season.

The Red Wings this year sit fourth in the NHL in goals per game on the season, scoring 3.67 goals per game. They are tenth on the power play this year with a 22.2 percent conversion rate. Further, they are 16th on the penalty kill this year, with a 78.9 kill percentage.

It will be James Reimer in the goal in this game for the Red Wings. He is 2-2-1 on the year with a 1.80 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. In the year, when he lost, he has not seen a lot of support. For example, in a game with Floria, he saved 25 of 26 shots but took the loss, as the Red Wings could not score. In the last three games, he has allowed seven goals, but seen just three goals of support. In his two wins, he has seen ten goals of support.

Why The Senators Will Win

For the Senators, they have plenty of goal-scoring power as well. On the year, the Senators rank third in the NHL in goals per game, sitting at 3.85 goals per game this year. The leader of the team is Brady Tkachuk. Tkachuk comes into the game with eight goals and four assists on the year. His eight goals are first on the team this year, while his 12 total points rank him tied for third on the team. The team leader in points this year is Tim Stutzle. He comes into the game with three goals and 14 assists on the year, good for 17 points. He has been getting a chunk of that on the power play, with four power-play assists on the year.

Claude Giroux sits second on the team in points this year, with 15. He comes into another game with five goals and ten assists on the year while having a goal and three assists on the power play. Mathieu Joseph and Jakob Chychrun are tied with Tkachuk for third on the team in points on the year. Joseph comes in with four goals and eight assists, while Chychrun has been great from the blue line this year. He had four goals and eight assists on the year.

While the Senators are scoring well, the power play has not been a complete determining factor. They sit 12th in the NHL this year on the power play, with 12 goals overall when man-up.

The Senators are expected to send Joonas Korpisalo to defend the net in this one. He is 4-4-0 on the year with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He was great in his last outing, allowing just one goal on 25 shots to take the win over the Flames.

Final Red Wings-Senators Prediction & Pick

Joonas Korpisalo was great last time out, but he has allowed three goals in four of the last five games. One of those games was against one of the two teams not on the ice in this one who has a top offense, the Los Angeles Kings. Overall, these are the third and fourth-ranked offensive units in the league. The Senators have been outscored both times they have faced a top-five scoring unit this year. Meanwhile, the Red Wings have prevailed once and lost once. It will be coming down to which defense can step up just a little. James Reimer and the Red Wings defense have shown that more often, and that will be the difference in a close game.

Final Red Wings-Senators Prediction & Pick: Detroit Red Wings ML (+100)