The Cincinnati Reds are north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Reds-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Reds-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Kevin Gausman

The Reds have not named a starting pitcher

Kevin Gausman (11-8) with a 4.20 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 139.1 innings pitched, 126K/41BB, .248 oBA

Last Start: at Los Angeles Angels: Win, 7 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 5.91 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 70 innings pitched, 62K/24BB, .269 oBA

MLB Odds: Reds-Blue Jays Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +150

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Reds vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Sportsnet Canada

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kevin Gausman is a good pitcher, but he has really struggled in Toronto this season. He enjoys pitching in the states a lot more than pitching in Canada. At home this season, Gausman has allowed opponents to hit for a higher batting average, and more power. The Reds should be able to get to Gausman with his struggles at home. The Reds are a better hitting team on the road, and they have hit for more power since the All-Star break. If the Reds can hit the ball well in this game, they will win.

The Reds do not have the best offensive numbers, but their power stats are not bad. Since the beginning of August, the Reds are slugging .451, they have an OPS of .747, and they are scoring almost five runs per game. In games the Reds score at least four runs in a game this season, they are 52-18. That is a very good record, and it would not be surprising to see them put up another four runs. If the Reds can do that, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gausman, as mentioned, really struggles at home. However, he is one a little bit of a hot streak. Since the beginning of July, Gausman is 5-1 in his seven starts, and the Blue Jays are 6-1. Along with that, Gausman has a 3.17 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and he has allowed just 38 hits in 48.1 innings pitched. Gausman has really thrown the ball well and gotten back to the pitcher the Blue Jays know hoe can be. If his hot streak continues, the Blue Jays will continue to win with him on the mound.

The Reds are not a great hitting team. They are at the bottom of the MLB in batting average, hard hit percentage, and average exit velocity. Since the beginning of August, the Reds are batting .231, and they are striking out over nine times per game. With how well Gausman has pitched lately, he should be able to shut down the weaker Reds offense. Assuming he continues to pitch well, the Blue Jays will win.

Final Reds-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This should be a good series. Both teams have a lot of potential, but both have the tendency to struggle. For this game, I am going to take the Blue Jays to win this game at home. I think Gausman will continue to pitch well against a below average Reds offense.

Final Reds-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-178)