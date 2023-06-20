Ten days can completely change a team's fortunes. Such is the case with the Cincinnati Reds, who have experienced a remarkable turnaround in the month of June so far. After starting with a record of 7-15, the Reds have transformed their ballclub, going 30-20 since then.

The team's resurgence, propelled by the recent arrival of phenom Elly De La Cruz, has injected a newfound sense of optimism into the Reds' roster. De La Cruz's explosive speed, dynamic play, and youthful energy have made him one of the most beloved stars in the MLB, sparking a transformative shift in the Reds' season and positioning them near the top of the NL Central standings.

Elly De La Cruz brings youthful energy to Reds

The 21-year-old shortstop sensation, Elly De La Cruz is revered as a top-five prospect in baseball, where he possesses a rare combination of power, speed, and overall energy that has excited Reds' fans and experts alike.

From his very first game, De La Cruz showcased his exceptional talent. With a thunderous 112 mph double, he recorded the hardest-hit ball of the season for the Reds. He has since continued that trend, launching towering home runs and demonstrating his incredible speed on the base paths, traveling with a sprint speed of 30.8 feet per second, putting him in the top 1% in all of baseball. His blazing 11.48-second sprint from first to home declared him the “fastest man in the world” in the baseball realm, a title promptly validated by Statcast.

Reds' youth gone wild

De La Cruz's arrival is not the sole reason for the Reds' resurgence. The team boasts a roster brimming with young talent, including the likes of Matt McLain, Jonathan India, Spencer Steer, and Andrew Abbott.

McLain, a 23-year-old shortstop, has been making waves with his impressive performance at the plate, slashing .324/.374/.507. At this point, he's already looking like an All-Star to be. First base has also been taking care of by Steer in Joey Votto's absence. Steer currently has a .129 OPS+ in 69 games. Between McClain, Steer, De La Cruz and India, the average age of the Reds infield is not even 24-years-old.

Meanwhile, Andrew Abbott, a left-handed starter, has yet to allow a run in his 17 2/3 innings in the majors, while striking out 12 and averaging just a little over three hits per game.

This influx of promising young talent has been major step in what is becoming quite the youth movement in MLB currently. Better yet, it has created a surplus of talent, positioning the Reds to compete within their division and maybe beyond.

Running Reds

In addition to their youthful exuberance, the Reds have harnessed their collective speed to their advantage in wake of the new MLB rules implemented this season. More teams like the Reds, who have a lot of speed, are producing runs more efficiently with their work on the base paths now, due to the pitch clock, larger bases and limited disengagements from the pitcher. They currently rank second in stolen bases and first in overall baserunning value in the entire league. This enhanced athleticism, coupled with their hitter-friendly ballpark dimensions, has propelled the Reds into the top 10 in runs per game.

Bullpen

A resilient bullpen has also played a pivotal role in the Reds' resurgence. Led by closer Alexis Diaz and other luck acquisitions turned well in their favor, their bullpen boasts the fifth-best park-adjusted ERA- in the MLB.

Return of Joey Votto

Until Monday night, Joey Votto hadn't played since August of last year after having rotator cuff surgery. Many thought it might be the end of the now 39-year-olds career, especially since the Reds didn't seem like they would be competing this season. To the surprise of many, including probably Votto, he entered the game batting sixth Monday night, with his Reds just out of first place by half a game.

Votto seemed ready in his return, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three RBI's. While the surge has come from the youth of this Reds' team, Votto's veteran leadership and presence is sure to only propel them even further.

JOEY VOTTO HOME RUN IN HIS FIRST GAME BACK 👏 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/sWiD5UZdsY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2023

As the Reds continue to climb the NL Central standings, they find themselves just half a game behind the Milwaukee Brewers, with a renewed sense of relevance and an improved playoff outlook that no one saw coming. Their recent surge of victories has not only garnered attention but has also revitalized the fan base, reigniting the spirit of a city that had been burdened by cynicism and relocation rumors. The Reds are red hot, making a case to be the leaders of their division.