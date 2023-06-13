Sunday night saw Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz match a team record last seen in 2008. Monday night saw the exciting Reds prospect match a seven-game stretch we haven't seen in nearly 40 years.

De La Cruz has recorded four RBI and four stolen bases through the first seven games of his career. He is the first player to achieve this feat since outfielder Vince Coleman did so in 1985.

Coleman won the National League Rookie of the Year for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1985. He hit one home run, drove in 40 runs, and stole a jaw-dropping 110 bases in his debut campaign.

1985 kicked off a run of three consecutive seasons where Coleman stole 100 or more bases. He played 13 years in the major leagues, finishing with 752 stolen bases and 346 runs batted in.

Of course, no one expects De La Cruz to steal 100 bases in any season in his career. In fact, Coleman is the last player in MLB history to swipe 100 bags in a single season. However, it is an impressive beginning to his career.

Monday night's matchup with the Kansas City Royals didn't quite go to plan for De La Cruz. He had no hits in five at-bats for the Reds and went down on strikes on two occasions.

However, he still flashed his captivating speed. He reached base on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning. And he stole second base right after that. De La Cruz made it to third on a wild pitch but did not score.

In the end, a lackluster De La Cruz performance didn't hurt the Reds. Jonathan India drove in two runs to help Cincinnati defeat the Royals 5-4 in 10 innings.