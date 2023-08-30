The Cincinnati Reds are on the road trying to avoid being swept as they take on the San Francisco Giants. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Reds-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Reds have scored just two runs this series. With that, they have only recorded seven total hits in the two games played. Both runs were scored by Nick Senzel, and he was driven in by Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer. On the mound, the Reds have 19 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched, five walks, and they have allowed 15 hits. Cincinnati has not been playing well this series, and they have fallen two games back of a wild card spot. They need to stack some wins together if they want to catch that last wild card spot.

The Giants have not been hitting all that well this series, but it is enough to get some wins. They have scored 10 runs on 15 hits, and they have hit seven extra base hits. Patrick Bailey has homered and doubled. He has also drove in three runs to lead the team in that category. J.D Davis, Austin Slater, and Bailey have combined to score seven of the ten runs this series. On the mound, the Giants starting pitcher, Alex Cobb, threw a complete game, and allowed just one run, one hit, and struck out eight. Kyle Harrison struck out 11 batters through 6 1/3 innings in his start. San Francisco holds the last wild card spot, so this final game against the Reds, and every other game the rest of the season are going to be very important.

Hunter Greene will start for the Reds while Logan Webb takes the ball for the Giants.

Here are the Reds-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Giants Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-160)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How To Watch Reds vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 3:45 PM ET/12:45 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds need Hunter Greene to have a solid game in this one. Offensively, the Reds have been very bad at the plate in this series. Greene needs to return to being at his best if the Reds want any chance of winning. Before being injured in June, Greene had a 3.93 ERA, and he was pitching extremely well as the Reds were hitting their stride. Since coming back, he has allowed 13 earned runs in less than seven innings. If Hunter Greene can get back to pitching well, the Reds will cover the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have been able to shut down the Reds in the previous two games this series. In fact, the Giants have a 3.57 ERA, and 0.98 WHIP against the Reds in six games against them this season. With Cincinnati struggling at the plate right now, and the Giants pitching being able to do what they have been doing, Webb should be able to feed off that. Webb is a good pitcher, and he consistently goes deep into games. If he can have a good game against a struggling team, the Giants will cover the spread.

Webb already has a start against the Reds this season, as well. In that game about a month ago, Webb went seven innings, allowed just two runs on four hits, and struck out seven. He generates a lot of ground balls, which is why is home run total is so low. The Reds want to drive the ball in the gap, but it is going to be very hard to do so against Logan Webb. If Webb can have another good game, the Giants will cover.

Final Reds-Giants Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to get behind the Reds in this game. They have not been playing well, and their matchup is even worse. Hunter Greene has been struggling, and Logan Webb has been very good. Granted, Logan Webb's last two starts were not the best, but those were against the best team in baseball (the Atlanta Braves). Greene gave up five home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays, and his next start after that was not very good. With that said, I am putting my trust in the Giants to win this game. They are the favorites, but I think they can win this game by at least two runs.

Final Reds-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+132), Over 7.5 (-102)