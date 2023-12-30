Frankie Montas is headed to the Reds

Starting pitcher Frankie Montas has agreed to a one-year, $16 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Frankie Montas was once one of the better pitchers in the American League when he was with the Oakland Athletics, but then he hurt his shoulder before being traded to the New York Yankees in 2022, and he never really recovered from that. The shoulder injury hurt his performance with the Yankees after they acquired him from the Athletics, then he eventually got surgery, which kept him out for all but one game in 2023. Montas made one relief appearance in 2023 with the Yankees, who had interest in bringing him back.

However, one year at $16 million is a solid deal for a pitcher hoping to rebuild his value. He will try to do that on a Reds team that hopes to be a contender this season with the young talent that has emerged recently.

It will be interesting to see if Montas can regain form this season with the Reds. He will be going to a hitter-friendly park in Cincinnati, but coming into the season healthy for the first time in two years should be a big step for him.

The Reds have now added Montas and Eduardo Rodriguez to the rotation this offseason, which should be a big boost. If young players like Elly De La Cruz and maybe even Hunter Greene improve this season, the Reds could make a play for the National League Central title with Montas and Eduardo Rodriguez added to the roster.