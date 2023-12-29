If Joey Votto signs with another team in MLB free agency, it will obviously be an emotional day for Cincinnati Reds fans. His combination of offensive prowess, defensive consistency and stalwart leadership will be difficult to replace going forward. But fans are also sure to miss his unique personality and strong sense of humor.

The baseball world was treated to a memorable interview back in July, in which the 40-year-old roasted “Mad Dog” Chris Russo on MLB Network's High Heat. It was once again on full display for all to see on Thursday.

“Being a free agent is like that scene from Gravity where Sandra Bullock detaches from the Explorer, the six-time All-Star first baseman explained in a social media post. “You’re all alone, no one is answering your calls, and you don’t know if you’ll get back to base. Your only hope is George Clooney saving you. Save me, George.”

While Votto's movie reference will garner him appreciation by plenty of cinephiles and Clooney fanatics, a quandary revolving around dollar figures is probably a more fitting task for Danny Ocean. The city of Cincinnati, however, does not want to see anyone swoop in and snag the franchise great.

Joey Votto has given the Reds community endless memories

The Reds declined Votto's $20 million option in November, opening the door for him to join a different organization for the first time in his storied 17-year career. He won the National League MVP award in 2010 and a Gold Glove in 2011, while amassing a lifetime .294 batting average, 356 home runs and 1,144 RBIs. Whenever No. 19 lands on the Hall of Fame ballot, he will certainly be in consideration for Cooperstown enshrinement.

Joey Votto faces uncertainty in the present, though. Despite hitting just .202 in 65 games in 2023, the former second-round draft pick still has credibility to lend to an MLB clubhouse. Fans will just have to wait and see if someone will reel in the floating Votto before he drifts into the baseball abyss.