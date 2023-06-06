The Cincinnati Reds announced that they are calling up shortstop/third base prospect Elly De La Cruz to the major league roster on Tuesday.

🚨 ANNOUNCING ELLY DE LA CRUZ 🚨 Welcome to The Show, @ellylacocoa18‼️ pic.twitter.com/LcXKZcOLtk — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023

The Reds are placing Nick Senzel on the 10-day injured list, which creates the roster spot for Elly De La Cruz. It is a huge move for the Reds, as De La Cruz is the fourth-ranked prospect in all of baseball behind only Jordan Walker, Jackson Chourio and Jackson Holliday.

Cincinnati is currently at 27-33, and are 5.5 games out of first place behind the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Reds are also five games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who are a half game out of first place in the National League Central. If Elly De La Cruz gets some playing time and helps provide a jolt for the Reds, they could play themselves into the race in the National League Central with the Pirates and Brewers.

Even if Elly De La Cruz does not propel the Reds into contention, that is likely not a problem for the Reds and their fans. The team is viewed as being in a rebuilding stage, so the hope is just that De La Cruz plays well and lives up to the hype of being a cornerstone player for the Reds.

De La Cruz has strong minor league numbers this season. He hit for a .297 batting average with a .398 on-base percentage and a 1.031 OPS, according to milb.com. It seems that he has nothing left to prove at the AAA level, and now it is just a matter of seeing whether or not he can develop at the major league level.