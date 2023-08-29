The Cincinnati Reds have been ready to turn their franchise around into MLB playoff contention. But, the Elly De La Cruz-led squad may have just faced a huge loss before their matchup against the San Francisco Giants. They gave huge injury updates regarding both Stuart Fairchild and Matt McClain. One of them is more unfortunate than the other.

Stuart Fairchild is headed back to the squad for their matchup against the Giants. He was activated from the concussion list and is set to serve the team through outfielder duties. But, the team will also have to deal with the absence of rookie Matt McClain. He suffered a right oblique strain which may hold him out of the MLB season for a fair amount of time, per the Cincinnati Reds' Twitter account.

McClain has been a huge asset for the Reds this year as they hope to push for contention. He had a 3.3 wins above replacement rating on 89 games played. This nets him with a really good defensive rating. His versatility and ability to play at second base also affect the team positively. Elly De La Cruz gets to thrive at the shortstop position without having to worry about the base.

There will be a lot of adjustments to make before their matchup. The Reds will also lack depth in the position because Jonathan India and Kevin Newman have both not returned from the injury list. Will they be able to improve their standing and overtake the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central?