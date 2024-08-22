The Cincinnati Reds have picked up another first baseman after their trade for Ty France. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Dominic Smith will be signing in the Queen City pending a physical.

“First baseman Dominic Smith is signing a major league deal with the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN,” Passan posted on social media. “Smith was released by the Boston after serving as its primary 1B since May. Red Sox really liked him, but Triston Casas' return squeezed him out. Reds deal is pending physical.”

They have an opening at first base because of an injury to Christain Encarnacion-Strand. The prospect was scheduled to be their everyday first baseman but only played 29 games this season before being shut down. He broke his wrist in May and was supposed to come back in June. A doctor then found an ulnar styloid fracture and ligament damage that ended his season.

Dominic Smith was having a solid season for the Red Sox. With Tristan Casas out for most of the season, Smith played 83 games and hit .237 playing first base. He will provide a solid bat and glove to the Reds lineup as they play out the string.

The move is just to get Smith some extra at-bats and ensure the Reds can field a lineup down the stretch. Cincinnati has just a 1.3% chance of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs. With star prospects, including Encarnacion-Strand, knocking down the door at all positions, Smith's future lies in another team.

Dominic Smith suitors after Reds stint

The chances that Smith re-signs with the Reds after this run are very slim. With the Reds' limited funds needed to retain their great young players, Smith will seek employment elsewhere. One option for him is the Seattle Mariners.

With France out the door and a late-season spiral nearing its completion, the Mariners could use a lefty bat to play first base. Smith provides that for Seattle and maybe could help them break out of their offensive slump next season. His tryout with the Reds will boost his stats, as Great American Ballpark is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league.

The Dominic Smith landing spot might have something to do with the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sweepstakes. The Toronto Blue Jays say they want to keep the slugger, but as he approaches free agency they might be tempted to trade him. If they do, Smith would be a great option to replace him next season. While he is not the player Guererro is, Smith can slide in and be a temporary replacement.

A stint with the Reds will increase Dominic Smith's free-agency value and land him with a team during the offseason. Pete Alonso is another first baseman who will be a big addition to a contender this winter. A team that loses out on Alonso and Guerrero should look toward Smith to fill that hole in their lineup.

A reunion with the Mets might also be in the cards. If they let Alonso walk and spend their money on another star like Juan Soto, the Mets could come back to a known quantity in Smith. After a stint with the Reds, Smith could be set to cash in during free agency.