Cincinnati Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz has indeed arrived in the big leagues. De La Cruz actually made his MLB debut on Tuesday at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he definitely turned more heads and got even more attention this Wednesday when he clobbered a Noah Syndergaard pitch in the first inning for a monster 458-foot two-run home run.

By the way, that was his first career blast in MLB.

Elly De La Cruz casually goes 458 feet for his first MLB career home run… pic.twitter.com/diImkK58YP — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

The talent and potential of Elly De La Cruz are tantalizing, and there should be more home runs in the future from the 21-year-old Dominican. In his aforementioned MLB debut, he hit a double for his first hit in the big leagues and also drew two walks across three at-bats in the Reds' 9-8 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Dodgers.

Los Angeles had its eyes on Elly De La Cruz even before the series started, with manager Dave Roberts speaking highly of the Reds' youngster prior to the series at The Great American Ball Park.

“De La Cruz, we saw him a little bit in Spring Training. Really physical, plays the game with some joy,” Roberts said on Tuesday, per Mark Sheldon.com. “You can just see the actions. It's going to be fun to watch for baseball fans.”

Elly De La Cruz's addition to Cincinnati's MLB roster is already paying off, only showing that the Reds have a gem in the infielder, who could be a superstar in the making.

Before he got called up, Elly De La Cruz batted .298/.398/.633 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 186 plate appearances in the minors for the Triple-A Louisville Bats.