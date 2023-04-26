A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Cincinnati Reds pulled off a baseball miracle Tuesday night at home against the Texas Rangers. Down by as many as six runs, the Reds woke up and turned things around to erase the huge deficit and escape with a 7-6 victory. It’s the first time in over a decade that Cincy successfully overcame at least a six-run disadvantage in a win.

“Tonight was the Reds 1st win after trailing by 6+ runs at any point in a game since July 19, 2012 vs the Diamondbacks. Cincinnati had lost 250 consecutive games since then when trailing by 6+, and were the only team in MLB to not complete a 6-run comeback over that span.”

Reds starter Luke Weaver struggled on the mound, allowing all six Rangers runs on eight hits across 5.2 innings of action on the mound. However, Nick Senzel and Cincy’s bats started to make things happen at the plate shortly after Weaver left the hill. The Reds scored their first run of the game off a Senzel RBI single in the seventh inning. Henry Ramos, Jake Fraley, and Senzel would drive more runs in their succeeding at-bats before Jonathan Indiana put Cincinnati ahead for the first time — and for good — with a single to center in the eighth inning that drove Jose Barrero and Fraley home.

With the win, the Reds can complete the sweep of the Rangers in this three-game series at home this coming Wednesday night. Cincinnati will give the ball to Graham Ashcraft while the Rangers will start Jon Gray.