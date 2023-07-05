The Cincinnati Reds are not only good again but they are legitimately excited. Young prospects are paying major dividends and no young player in all of baseball has been as electrifying as Elly De La Cruz. Even though his exceedingly hot start has started to slow down, the 21-year-old infielder has been a jolt of excitement that has helped Cincinnati make a strong bid to be near the top of the NL Central.

De La Cruz and another one of the Reds' promising youngsters, Spencer Steer, made MLB history in Cincinnati's 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals. They became the first pair of rookie teammates ever to each go 4-4 with an RBI. They also each scored a run.

Yesterday, @Reds Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer became the first pair of rookie teammates in MLB history to both go 4-for-4 or better and drive in a run in the same game. pic.twitter.com/ICf8WYWMRe — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 5, 2023

Steer, who has been the primary first baseman for the Reds this season, has been one of the team's best bats after a tough 2022 campaign. Doubling his home-run rate and cutting down on strikeouts has given him the power to rack up 14 home runs, 51 RBI and a slash line of .292/.381/.505 so far this season.

Meanwhile, De La Cruz has done a little bit of everything with the Reds. According to Get Up producer Paul Hembekides, De La Cruz is the first player in the entire history of MLB to accumulate 20 runs, 10 stolen bases and 10 extra-base hits through the first 25 games of his career. Cincinnati's new star has tallied 32 hits and 13 RBI as his career gets off to a hot start.

The Reds are finally going somewhere and while it's an effort from the whole team that's getting them there, the contributions from Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer have been huge.