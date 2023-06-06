Elly De La Cruz, one of the most highly anticipated baseball prospects in recent years, is finally getting his chance in the big leagues. The Cincinnati Reds are calling up their top prospect to much fanfare after his dominant display in the minor leagues this season.

De La Cruz easily vaulted into the top 5 for NL Rookie of the Year Award odds according to FanDuel. He has the fourth-best odds to win the award at +1200. Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is the favorite at -135, with Francisco Alvarez and James Outman slightly ahead of De La Cruz at +1000.

De La Cruz was tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A, slashing .297/.398/.633 with 26 extra-base hits and 36 RBIs in 38 games. His raw five-tool abilities make him a must-watch prospect and he's shown it all at every level he's played at so far through his professional career. Look no further than his 49 home runs and 71 stolen bases in 262 minor league games to prove that true.

The Reds are slightly ahead of schedule in their rebuild and this move signals that they're ready to have their best players play regardless of age or experience. They now have a crowded infield which is a good problem to have given the talent that is at Cincinnati's disposal.

Elly De Le Cruz has a chance to immediately be an impact player for the Reds. His play over the next six weeks could determine whether the Reds are buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. Regardless, Reds and baseball fans should be excited to see this young man play at the major league level.