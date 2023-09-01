Hard-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe became a casualty of the Los Angeles Angels' inability to keep up in the playoff race. Renfroe hit waivers as cost cutting took center stage in the mind of Angels owner Arte Moreno. But another team's loss in another's gain, and the Cincinnati Reds, a team that has unexpectedly crashed the playoff picture in 2023, will be benefitting from the addition of Renfroe off the waiver wire.

While the Angels' failed playoff push could not have been easy for Renfroe to deal with, his move to Cincinnati will be renewing the lease of his 2023 campaign. And to the 31-year old right fielder's credit, he seems to be thrilled to land on a team that's still within striking distance of a coveted playoff spot.

“I’m a small town country boy who’s excited to play here,” Renfroe said, per Charlie Goldsmith, Reds reporter for Cincinnati.com's Enquirer.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

In addition to being excited to play in Cincinnati, Hunter Renfroe is “excited to do whatever he can” to aid in the Reds' playoff push. With the Reds' best right fielder, Jake Fraley, having just recovered from a toe injury that kept him out for almost a month, Renfroe helps reassure the team at that position.

With the addition of Renfroe, the Reds will now be boasting an assortment of riches in the outfield. Renfroe will be suiting up alongside TJ Friedl, one of the team's best position players this season, and Harrison Bader, yet another player with considerable experience as an everyday player whom the Reds claimed off waivers. Beyond those three, the Reds also have Will Benson and the returning Fraley to give the team five players who could make reasonable arguments for a consistent spot on the lineup.

Hunter Renfroe will immediately be coming into the Reds roster as one of the team's biggest threats to go deep. No Reds player has hit more than 18 home runs to this point in the season; the former Angels right fielder has hit 19, giving the team's offense a different scoring dimension. And at the very least, he'll be there to push his fellow Reds outfielders to perform at their best to try and will the team into the postseason.