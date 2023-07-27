Joey Votto has done a lot for the Cincinnati Reds. The baseman led the MLB in on-base percentage in most of his seasons. His contributions to growing the game and the city are huge. Although, Chris Russo did not seem to share the same sentiment. The Mad Dog even went as far as to criticize him for not being legendary despite his feats.

The Reds player was rubbed the wrong way with Chris Russo's statement. Joey Votto finally got to confront the Mad Dog and he went off. He blasted him in his latest appearance in High Heat.

“A couple of months ago, you said that Zack Greinke and I are ‘Hall of Very Good' ballplayers. I think Zack and I would agree. You may be right, but I get the gist of what's going on here. I know what you're doing. You're looking down on us,” he recalled.

Votto then proceeded to go off on him by contrasting his small-town life to the one Russo has.

“A couple of small-market, Midwest ball players just because we're not a big city just like you. Mr. New York City, Sirius XM Radio star, Mr. national television, ESPN star, with your Fifth Avenue ties, your crisp pocket squares, your tailored suits, and your polished shoes. And your hair. Your perfectly coiffed, Broadway hair. Must be nice to sit atop that Madison Avenue ivory tower, looking down on us with those luscious locks. Not everyone can be the next Roger Peckinpaugh, Mad Dog! You should be ashamed of yourself! You're a disgrace!” Votto exclaimed.

If there is one thing to learn here, it is that Joey Votto never forgets.