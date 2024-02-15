Reds legend Johnny Bench shared a tribute for his fallen teammate Don Gullet on Valentine's Day 2024 after his passing.

The Cincinnati Reds won two World Series titles with the ‘Big Red Machine' of Johnny Bench and company in the 1970s, along with four National League Pennants. On Wednesday, Bench paid tribute to a fellow champion and left-handed pitching star in a touching but sad message on social media.

On Valentine's Day, Wednesday February 14th, Bench shared his thoughts on the passing of Don Gullet, a left-handed pitcher and teammate during the team's title runs.

Bench's Touching Tribute to Gullet

Bench shared his tribute on his Twitter page. He called Gullet “the best athlete and competitor he ever played with.”

Don Gullett, the best athlete and competitor I ever saw or played with! He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/N8XBujwxta — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) February 14, 2024

Gullet had a career record of 109-50 with an ERA of 3.11. His highest strikeout total was 183 in 1974.

Born in Lynn, Kentucky, Gullet was named to The Sporting News' postseason All-Star Team in 1974.

Gullet was proclaimed to be a future Hall-of-Famer by legendary Tigers and Reds Manager Sparky Anderson but fell short of that prediction due to health issues including a bout with hepatitis.

Reds Organization Releases Statement

The Cincinnati Reds also mourned Gullet's passing with an official statement.

“Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and Minor league instructor,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said. “An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city and his community will never be forgotten.”