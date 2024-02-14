The Reds have made an important decision.

Elly De La Cruz enjoyed a breakout season with the Cincinnati Reds in 2023 after first joining the club's farm system back in 2018 and then making his team debut in June of this past year. De La Cruz produced several highlights throughout the campaign, leading Reds fans to have significant hope for the future even as the team hasn't been able to produce a ton of wins in the present.

Some speculation has arisen as to where Cincinnati will opt to use De La Cruz this coming season, as he spent time in multiple different infield locations throughout this past campaign, but it appears that the team now has its answer as training camp commences.