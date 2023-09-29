The Cincinnati Reds will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the first battle of a three-game series with a lot on the line. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Reds-Cardinals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Reds enter the matchup with a record of 81-78. Ultimately, they split two with the Cleveland Guardians. The Reds have gone 4-6 over their past 10 games. Now, they are in a must-win scenario to make the playoffs.

The Cardinals have had a season to forget as they enter the weekend with a record of 69-99. Sadly, they lost two of three to the Milwaukee Brewers this week. The Cards have gone 6-4 over 10 games. Thus, they hope to end the season with some momentum.

The Reds will go with Brandon Williamson, who comes in with a record of 4-5 with a 4.54 ERA. Recently, he went 4 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits in a no-decision against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Williamson threw 4 1/3 innings in his last outing against the Cardinals while allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits.

The Cardinals will go with Jake Woodford, who is 2-2 with a 5.09 ERA. Recently, he went 3 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run on four hits in a no-decision against the San Diego Padres.

The season series is tied at 5-5. Ultimately, the Reds hope to win the season series this weekend.

Here are the Reds-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Cardinals Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+138)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB Extra Innings and MLB TV

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds have to win all three games. Additionally, they will be keeping an eye on the scoreboard as they need the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins to lose while also winning. It's been an excellent season for the Reds. However, there is still a slim chance for the season to continue.

The Reds have had an up-and-down season. Yet, it has been enough to keep them competitive and give them a chance to make the postseason. Their hitting is excellent. Additionally, they do all the fundamentals.

Spencer Steer is batting .269 with 22 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 72 runs. Meanwhile, Elly De La Cruz is hitting .235 with 13 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 65 runs. These two have carried the Reds since they lost Matt McLain to an injury. Significantly, he was batting .290 with 16 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 65 runs. The Reds also like what they see in TJ Freidl. Ultimately, he is hitting .279 with 18 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 71 runs.

But the Reds also need better pitching. Moreover, they need their starter to give them some innings. Williamson must get into the sixth inning. Unfortunately, he has not been able to do that consistently. The Reds need him to find his pitches.

The Reds will cover the spread if the bats can string some hits together and De La Cruz can get on base. Then, they need their pitching staff to excel.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals have endured plenty of misery and pain this season. Unfortunately, everything that could go wrong has gone wrong this season. The Cards are without Nolan Arenado, Nolan Forman, and Willson Contreras. Unfortunately, they all endured injuries that cut their season prematurely. But the Cardinals have other issues to deal with. Significantly, their best player has not had a good season.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .267 with 25 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 78 runs. Ultimately, this is a “down year” by his standards. The Cardinals will need Goldschmidt to power this offense on Friday and over the final two games.

The Cardinals have also struggled on the mound. Therefore, it has been a significant reason why they are one loss away from 100 losses. Their starting pitching has been mediocre, and their bullpen has been abysmal. Thus, they need all of that to go well to have a chance against the Cards.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if Goldschmidt can batter the baseball and give his team a chance to win. Then, the pitching staff must avoid mistakes and get this Cincinnati lineup out.

Final Reds-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Reds are desperately seeking wins. Therefore, expect them to come out strong and do their best to try and snag this victory. The Reds will deliver enough firepower and good fundamental play to snag this game.

