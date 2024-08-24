ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Pirates prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds Pirates.

Are the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates not yet eliminated from the National League wild card race? Technically yes, but realistically they're not serious contenders. Let's keep it simple: They would both need to go on a Padres or Diamondbacks-style run in which they win 17 of 20 games. Do that and we can revisit all of this. Right now, neither team deserves more than 10 seconds of discussion in the NL wild card derby.

What really matters for these teams right now is developing their players for next season. Both organizations have choices to make, starting with who manages their teams in 2025. You will find plenty of Reds fans who think it's time to sack David Bell, and you will find an ample number of Pirate fans who are ready for Derek Shelton to be canned.

Both Cincinnati and Pittsburgh have exciting, young stars — Elly De La Cruz for the Reds, Paul Skenes for the Bucs — and have the kinds of foundational pieces one can build around in the future. The organizations have failed to do that and have to show their fans they're serious about winning, not merely competing. A good finish to this 2024 season might raise the stakes — and hopes — for 2025.

Reds-Pirates Projected Starters

TBD vs. Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford (0-5) has a 6.67 ERA. Woodford is being asked to eat innings at the back of the Pittsburgh rotation because rookie Jared Jones got hurt. It hasn't been pretty for Woodford, who got hammered in his most recent start and has been consistently below-average in his appearances. The Pirates need to see more from Woodford down the stretch if he wants to have a place within this organization.

Last Start: Sunday, August 18 versus the Seattle Mariners: 4 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 3 starts, 16 IP, 28 H, 21 R, 5 HR, 6 BB, 13 K

Here are the Reds-Pirates MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Pirates Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -108

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Reds vs Pirates

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / Root SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jake Woodford has been a pinata for Pittsburgh. He gets hit hard often and he is scored against in bunches. The Reds are not a particularly good team this season, but they can thrash Woodford and pick up a comfortable win here in this game. The Reds do not have a complete top-to-bottom batting order, but they do have some very talented hitters who can create instant offense versus a below-average pitcher.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates, at press time, do not know which Cincinnati pitcher they will face in this game, but it won't be Nick Lodolo, and it won't be Hunter Greene, the two best starters on the Reds' staff. Lodolo pitched on Thursday. Greene is on the shelf with an injury. Woodford is not a good pitcher, but the Reds are unlikely to provide a clearly better alternative. Pittsburgh can score plenty against the Reds and win an 8-6 or 7-5 type of ballgame.

Final Reds-Pirates Prediction & Pick

This is definitely a game to stay away from, with two not-very-good pitchers and two mediocre teams going at it.

Final Reds-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Reds moneyline