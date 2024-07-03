The Reds make the trip to New York City to face the Yankees! The Reds have struggled all season to try and find some consistency. In comparison, the Yankees are one of the best teams in the MLB currently. Our MLB odds series has our Reds-Yankees prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.

Reds-Yankees Projected Starters

Andrew Abbott vs. Carlos Rodon

Andrew Abbott (7-6) with a 3.41 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched five innings and gave up two runs on two hits with six walks and two strikeouts in a Reds win.

2024 Road Splits: (4-3) 3.48 ERA

Carlos Rodon (9-5) with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched five innings and gave up eight runs on 10 hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in a Yankees loss.

2024 Home Splits: (4-1) 3.86 ERA

MLB Odds: Reds-Yankees Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +154

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Reds vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Ohio / YES Network

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds have struggled to find consistency and have a 39-45 record. Cincinnati has struggled to get going behind the plate, ranking near the bottom of the MLB. Their pitching has been red-hot and is just outside the top 10 of the MLB. Spencer Steer, Elly De La Cruz, Will Benson, Jeimer Candelario, and Jake Fraley have been standouts in a struggling offense this season. Andrew Abbott, Hunter Greene, and Nick Lodolo have all been at varying levels of good for Cincinnati on the mound. The Reds have had their fair share of struggles this season, and can't find any consistency.

The Reds are starting Andrew Abbott on the mound where he has a 7-6 record, a 3.41 ERA, and a 1.20 WHIP. Through 89.2 innings, he has allowed 35 runs on 76 hits with 32 walks and 72 strikeouts up to this point in the season. In his 16 starts, the Reds are 9-7 this season. Abbott has been a bright spot in a great pitching staff for the Reds. This will still be a massive challenge against the Yankees and how well they have played on offense.

The Reds have struggled behind the plate this season. They are ranked 24th in batting average at .229 after they finished with a .249 batting average just one season ago. Elly De La Cruz, Jonathan India, Jeimer Candelario, and Spencer Steer lead in most batting categories. India leads in batting average at .278 and in OBP at .381. De la Cruz and Candelario are tied for the lead in home runs at 14 and De La Cruz also leads in total hits at 79. Finally, Steer leads in RBI at 51. They get a difficult challenge against Carlos Rodon on the mound for the Yankees who has been solid for the pinstripes this season.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in the MLB and they have a 54-32 record. They recently won two out of their last three games. Their bats have been great and their pitching is the best in the league. Juan Soto is a huge difference maker and an MVP-caliber player who was added to go with Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, and Anthony Volpe behind the plate. Nestor Cortes, Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil, and Carlos Rodon have all been at varying levels of at least good if not great on the mound in New York.

The Yankees are starting Carlos Rodon on the mound where he has a 9-5 record, a 4.42 ERA, and a 1.26 WHIP. Rodon has allowed 48 runs on 92 hits with 26 walks and 92 strikeouts through 93.2 innings. He has started in 17 games and the Yankees have gone 11-6 in those games. Rodon has been solid on the mound and does not get a big challenge in this game against a struggling Reds offense behind the plate.

The biggest key for the Yankees is their offense. They are ranked eighth in the MLB currently in team batting average at .251 which is a massive improvement after struggling to .227 last season. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto lead the way in almost every batting category. Judge leads in batting average at .316, in home runs at 31, in RBI at 82, and in total hits at 95. Finally, Soto leads in OBP at .437. As good as this offense is playing, they get a difficult matchup against Abbott on the mound for the Reds and how well he has been playing too.

Final Reds-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This game should become a pitching duel with both Abbott and Rodon having solid seasons for the Reds and Yankees respectively. However, the Yankees easily have the advantage on offense due to how much the Reds have struggled behind the plate. Abbott is talented enough to slow the Bronx Bombers down and help the Reds cover on the road. This should be close, even if the Yankees still win.

Final Reds-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-134)