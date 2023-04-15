Reese Witherspoon stepped out in a little black dress for the premiere of Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me. Witherspoon is an executive producer of the Apple TV+ series.

Witherspoon wore a one-shoulder cocktail dress which she wore with black pumps. According to PEOPLE, she “appeared happy and enthusiastic at the event, brightly interacting with other attendees.”

Her appearance on the red carpet is the first she’s been seen publicly since she announced her split from Jim Toth. The two were married for almost 12 years. The actress officially filed for divorce on March 30.

In their statement, the pair said, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Witherspoon couldn’t even take a breath between posting her joint statement with Toth before rumors began swirling that she was dating seven-time Super Bowl champ, Tom Brady. Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen got divorced in October after 13 years of marriage. Both reps for Brady and Witherspoon denied the rumors. According to a source per PEOPLE, the two have not even met.

The Last Thing He Told Me, which stars Jennifer Garner, is a seven-part series based on Laura Dave’s New York Times best-selling novel and is executive produced by Garner, Witherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter.

The Last Thing He Told Me premieres April 14 on Apple TV+.