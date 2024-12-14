The 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl delivered a dominant performance from Jackson State, who claimed a 28-7 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday. The win marked a significant milestone for head coach T.C. Taylor, his first since taking over the program from Deion Sanders in 2022.

However, one of the game's most memorable moments came not from the players, but from referee Rory Bernard.

With 11:34 remaining in the first quarter, following a 28-yard punt return by the Tigers, Bernard paused before announcing a personal foul penalty against Jackson State. Instead of jumping straight into the call, he took a moment to honor the nation's military veterans.

Raising his hand in a salute, he declared, “I’d like to salute our military veterans,” holding the gesture for a few seconds before announcing, “Personal foul, unnecessary roughness, return team.”

The tribute, while brief but heartfelt, left fans in the stadium and viewers at home surprised by the referee’s unexpected decision to combine officiating with a reflection of gratitude.

The gesture came on the same day as Army and Navy’s annual matchup and days after the expanded College Football Playoff schedule pushed the Celebration Bowl forward to Saturday. The Playoff’s first-round games are slated to kick off on December 21, airing on TNT and ABC/ESPN.

In June, Dan LeBatard Show co-host Stugotz strongly criticized the Celebration Bowl and the Salute to Veterans Bowl for scheduling their games on the same date as the iconic Army vs. Navy game.

“College football does not care about our military. They don't care about our troops. This game has been an isolated game, Army-Navy, and those two schools, the troops, they deserve to have a weekend that is all about them.

He continued, “They took this isolated game, this beautiful game…you know what they did? Now you get the Camellia Bowl, and you get the Celebration Bowl. That is a disgrace, and I'll tell you why. Go ahead – name any team who has played in the last 10 of any of those bowls. The answer is you can't. I guarantee you can tell me every year who's playing in the Army-Navy game.”

Nevertheless, for Jackson State, the victory not only delivered the Celebration Bowl title but also reinforced Taylor’s leadership. Under Taylor’s guidance, the Tigers have continued to thrive following the departure of Deion Sanders to coach the Colorado Buffaloes in 2022. Taylor led his team to two successive winning seasons, braving significant roster turnover as 51 players entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season.

The Tigers finished 2024 with a 12-2 record, continuing the amazing string of success they've enjoyed the past four seasons.