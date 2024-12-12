ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the ninth annual Cricket Celebration Bowl as Jackson State faces Souther Carolina State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Jackson State-South Carolina State Cricket Celebration Bowl prediction and pick.

Jackson State-South Carolina State Last Game – Matchup History

Jackson State comes into the game sitting at 11-2 on the year. In their last game, they play Southern in the SWAC Championship game, coming away with a dominating Jackson State 41-13 victory in the game. Meanwhile, South Carolina State is 9-2 on the year. The MEAC does not have a conference title game, so their last game was against Norfolk State, coming away with a 53-21 victory to secure a 5-0 conference record and a spot in this game.

Overall Series: These two teams have played just twice in their history. Their first meeting was in the 2021 Celebration Bowl, as South Carolina State won the game 31-10. They would meet to start the season in 2023, with Jackson State winning the game 37-7.

Here are the Jackson State-South Carolina State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Jackson State-South Carolina State Odds

Jackson State:

Moneyline:

South Carolina State:

Moneyline:

Over:

Under:

How to Watch Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Why Jackson State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jackson State was fifth in the FCS in scoring offense this year. Jacobian Morgan led the way this year. He completed 63 percent of his passes, for 2,003 yards and 19 touchdowns. He did throw seven interceptions. Furthermore, he ran for 297 yards and six scores. Still, he was injured in the game against Southern and is not expected to play. With Zy McDonald also out with an injury, it will be Cam'Ron McCoy at quarterback. He has completed 18 of 38 passes for 310 yards and four scores. He also has just one interception. Further, he has run for 163 yards and two scores.

The top receiver this year has been Joanes Fortilien. He comes into the game with 35 receptions for 584 yards and nine touchdowns this year. He is joined by Isiah Spencer, who has brought in 32 receptions for 537 yards and four scores. Ja'Naylon Durpee has also been solid, with 18 catches for 325 yards and five scores. Finally, tight end Marvin Landy has 16 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns. In the running game, Irv Mulligan leads the way. He has run the ball 179 times for 1,168 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is joined in the backfield by Travis Terrell Jr. Terrell has 74 carries for 459 yards and four scores.

The defense has been led by Joshua Nobles. Nobles is third on the team in tackles, while having nine sacks, a pass breakup,s and two forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Robert McDaniel is fourth on the team in tackles. He has 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups, and three interceptions this year.

Why South Carolina State Could Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina State had been led by Eric Phoenix this year. He completed 171 of 262 passes for 2,469 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was intercepted seven times this year. He also ran for 244 yards and two scores. Still, he was injured in the game with Morgan State and is not expected to play in this one. That will place Ryan Stubblefield in at quarterback. Stubblefield has completed 33 of 46 passes for 454 yards and five touchdowns this year. He has also run for 55 yards and four scores.

The receiving game has been led by Caden High. High comes into the game with 58 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Justin Smith0Brown has 49 receptions for 725 yards and four scores. Finally, Einaj Carter comes in with 39 receptions for 599 yards and six scores. In the running game, Kazarius Adams leads the way. He has run 94 times for 499 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Deondra Duehart has run the ball 114 times for 469 yards and scored seven times.

Ashaad Hall leads the defense. He is fourth on the team in tackles but has 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Jayden Broughton has seven sacks, with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. In the secondary, Jarson Washington has ten pass breakups with two interceptions and two touchdowns, while Diego Addison has three interceptions and a touchdown.

Final Jackson State-South Carolina State Prediction & Pick

This will be the second time South Carolina State has been in the Celebration Bowl, winning the game over Jackson State in 2021. Jackson State has been in this game twice, losing in 2021, and also losing in 2022 in overtime. Further, the MEAC has dominated this game, winning six of the eight previous games. Further, South Carolina State can posses the ball, create turnovers, and get into the backfield of Jackson State. Their defense will be the difference in this one.

Final Jackson State-South Carolina State Prediction & Pick: South Carolina State ML