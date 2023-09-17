The Qualifying round for the FACEIT PUBG Mobile Open Club began this Monday but not all hope is lost for people looking to still take part in the event. Qualifiers will be taking place for the North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa regions all the way up to September 24.

Here is the list for all remaining qualifier events as well as links for you to register with:

Europe:

Middle East and Africa:

North America:

If you are thinking about joining the event, it's important you learn a little more about the tournament and of course, what you will be fighting for. For those of you who aren't able to participate in the qualifying round but still have that competitive itch to scratch, PUBG has also begun running free daily tournaments on FACEIT for you to participate in.

Qualifiers:

Each qualifier will consist of four matches, each played on a different map, the rotation goes Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok, before returning to Erangel for the finale. The top four teams from each qualifier will advance to the group stage. Finally, just for participating in the qualifiers, there will be 60,000 FACEIT points up for grabs per qualifier, which you can exchange for UC in PUBG Mobile and prizes!

Group Stage:

The group stages will begin on October 6th, 7th, and 8th for each region. Each region will be divided into four groups and each group will compete in four matches on each day. At the end of the stage, the top 16 teams of each group advance to the upper bracket with the bottom 16 teams moving to the lower bracket.

Upper and Lower Brackets:

Both brackets begin a few days later starting on October 13th, 14th, and 15th. The top eight teams of the lower bracket will earn a spot in the Last Chance round, meanwhile, the bottom 8 teams will be eliminated from the tournament. In the upper bracket, the top eight teams will move on to the grand finals.

Last Chance:

The Last Chance qualifier takes place from October 23rd to 25th where teams will compete in four matches per day. Only the top eight teams will advance to the grand finals while the remaining teams will be eliminated.

Grand Finals:

The grand finals will be played across a three-day span on October 27th, 28th, and 29th. The top 16 teams from each region will compete for the championship and a share of a $20,000 prize pool per region.

So what are you waiting for? Register now for your chance at prizes, victory, and glory!

For more news and updates on all things gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.