While not required to get to finish the campaign of Remnant 2, the melee weapon called the Dreamcatcher is an essential item for players to find if they plan to unlock all things they can in the game. Indeed, while as a melee weapon, the Dreamcatcher is also not that valuable, its true value lies in the interactions you can do with its Weapon Mod. In this Remnant 2 guide, we talk about where you can find the Dreamcatcher melee weapon. Afterward, we'll point you in the direction of all places, locations, enemies, and events that the Dreamcatcher can interact with, which can give the player unique rewards, scenarios, and weapons found nowhere else in the game.

Where to find the Dreamcatcher

The Dreamcatcher is available to obtain early in the game in your first world – if you're lucky. Found in Losomn but only if you spawned the questline that starts in Morrow Parish, you might have to re-roll your world or find the Dreamcatcher through Adventure Mode instead if you spawn in the Beatific Palace. While exploring the Morrow Parish, you might end up finding yourself in the Asylum, from which you can get the Dreamcatcher. Follow these steps to unlock this important melee weapon:

Head to the Asylum. To get to the Asylum, in Morrow Parish, first head to one of the exits with a yellow exclamation point; this will lead you to one of the sub-locations of the Dran in Losomn, and could be Cotton's Kiln, Lemark District, The Sewers, or some other place. It does not matter where it takes you. As soon as you complete this sub-location and finish its objective, it will lead you to another exit which brings you to a different area in Morrow Parish. From here, you can start moving towards the Morrow Sanotorium checkpoint somewhere on your map. Collect three Stone-carved Dolls and collect the Asylum Third Floor Key. There should be a window on the second floor of the Asylum near the checkpoint that you could enter. Find a ladder to get yourself up a level and enter through the window. Inside the Asylum, look for three Stone-carved Dolls. One of them can be found on the first floor inside a small room. Head to the basement, which you can access through a series of steps. From here, you'll find an exit that will bring you to the courtyard, where you can find the second Stone-carved Doll towards the edge of the courtyard. While still in the courtyard, enter the lone shed at the corner of the courtyard to initiate a sub-boss fight. Defeat the boss and get the Asylum Third Floor Key. The third Stone-carved Doll can be found – you guessed it – on the third floor of the Asylum. Head up there and locate the locked door that you can open using the key you just found, and the final Doll can be found in one of these rooms occupied by hostile Fae. Find the Prison Cell Key and Free the Head Doctor of the Asylum. There should be a balcony on the third floor that you can jump to through a broken window from the third floor. Sometimes, a Simulacrum can also be found here, so be sure to check. Head back down to the basement and find the Steel Door that you can interact with. Imprisoned within is the Asylum's Head Doctor, confined here by the maddened denizens of the Sanatorium. Talk to the Doctor and select “I have something of yours,” followed by “Are these your sculptures?” She will start singing, and she will mention four numbers that you can use to open a safe on the first floor of the Asylum that contains the Double-Barrel Handgun. Continue talking to the Doctor and exhaust her dialogue options to allow you to open the door. Upon opening the door, you will receive the Nightweaver Stone Doll. Find the Door to Nimue's Retreat. Head to the third floor of the Asylum and look for a room that has a chalk door drawn on its wall. This door will look familiar to you if you've already undergone the One True King Quest of Losomn. Otherwise, if you see a wall with chalk etchings on it that looks like a door, try interacting with it. This will take you to Nimue's Retreat, who was once a trusted advisor and oracle for the One True King before he fell. Finding the Nightweaver. Once you've reached Nimue, talk to her until the option opens up where she sends you after the Nightweaver. She will then teleport you to a new location called the Forsaken Quarter. Once again, your objective here is to find the exit with the yellow exclamation mark above it, which will again bring you to one of Losomn's sub-locations. Finish the objective and head towards the exit. Along the way, you'll come across a dead body being fed upon by a wraith. Interact with the dead body once the wraith leaves and acquire the Soulkey Tribute Quest Item. Exit and you'll find yourself in a new room on the first floor of the Asylum once again. Head back to the basement and interact with the mass of webs found here, using the Soulkey Tribute Quest Item when prompted. Interact with the web another time to open the portal to The Tormented Asylum. Offer the Nightweaver Stone Doll. Arriving at this point will bring you to the area where you can fight Morrow Parish's final boss. But before you head to the boss fight, look for a prison cell with an open door. Inside, there should be another web that you can interact with. Offer the Nightweaver Stone Doll to acquire the Dreamcatcher.

All Dreamwave Interactions in Remnant II

The Dreamcatcher is a unique melee weapon useful not for its combat attributes but because of the interactions you can make with its Dreamwave Weapon mod. Here are all of the unlockables you can get by using the weapon to interact with the world.

Unlock the Invader Archetype . The Invader Archetype is one of the Remnant II Secret Archetypes that players can unlock. With the Dreamcatcher in your inventory, head to Root Earth and find the Corrupted Harbor checkpoint. There should be a big open arena near it with an amulet ripe for the picking. Pick up the amulet, and a blue particle effect will linger over where you picked it up from. Use the Dreamcatcher here to obtain the Walker's Dream. Use Walker's Dream and it will teleport you back to the checkpoint. Head back to the arena and fight against the boss called Bane. Note that you only get one shot to beat Bane. Die and you will lose access to this area permanently. Bring shock-proof gear and consumables and prepare for one hell of a battle. Once Bane falls, it'll drop Wooden Shiv. Take this back to Wallace and pay him the usual fees to get the Serrated Root Blade Engram which you can equip to unlock the Invader Archetype.

As with other Remnant II content, we're sure that more uses for the Dreamwave would eventually be discovered. We'll update this guide once we find more interactions with the Dreamcatcher. For more Remnant II guides, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.