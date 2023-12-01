Taylor Swift attended Beyoncé's Renaissance film premiere in London. The pop star looked stunning in a silver gown.

Taylor Swift attended Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé over in London. The Midnights singer wore a stunning silver Balmain dress, her blond bangs swept to a side part, and her signature red lipstick.

Back in May, Beyoncé attended Swift's Los Angeles premiere for The Eras Tour film. The Renaissance filmmaker also had a Los Angeles premiere that had appearances from all four members of Destiny Child.

Taylor Swift poses for photos at the London premiere of Beyoncé's #Renaissance film. pic.twitter.com/hjVCSHSXKq — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2023

Swift was enamored by Beyoncé's appearance at her film premiere and posted a cute Instagram Reel of the two sitting down in the theater.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” the “Blank Space” singer wrote on Instagram. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premieres in theaters on Dec. 1.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Concert Film Coming On Demand

Swift recently broke some new film news of her own. The Eras Tour Concert Film will soon be available to be streamed at home.

“Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of her performing “Wildest Dreams” from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) that's shown in the concert film.

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13 🫶💋.”

The singer just wrapped her Argentina and Brazil Eras Tour dates this month. She will soon hit the road again in February with her first stop in Tokyo.

