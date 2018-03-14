The free agency market has already begun to take shape with many of the top players on the market quickly finding their next home in the NFL. This has seen several take advantage of their salary cap situations to add pieces to the puzzle

Among those players still available, there is still much talent in the secondary that includes former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett. According to Ryan Wood of Green Bay Press-Gazette, the 29-year-old has begun to garner some interest from two of the more active teams in the market in the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.

Two teams, per source, to watch in pursuit of Morgan Burnett: Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. Could be more. #Packers free-agent safety is going to have a market. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) March 14, 2018

The Packers are believed to be interested in bringing Burnett back, but the team doesn’t possess much salary cap space to give him the lucrative deal he may be eyeing. Keep in mind, the team had decided to part ways with veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson in order to help bring aboard Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham aboard on a three-year deal. What could also raise his price tag is the sudden presence of Tyrann Mathieu on the market after the Arizona Cardinals decided to release him.

Burnett has been a key part of the Packers secondary over his first eight years in the league despite some heal issues over the last few seasons as he has yet to play in all 16 regular season games since the 2012 campaign. Nonetheless, he is still a highly productive player in the prime of his career.

The interest from the Browns should further clarify the rumors that the team could be considering moving on from second-year safety Jabril Peppers. This chatter had begun after reports surfaced that they are transitioning offseason addition Damarious Randall to safety from cornerback. Cleveland still possesses much salary cap space to make Burnett a lucrative offer that he is looking to land.

Meanwhile, the Bears are hoping to secure more stability in the secondary with a proven commodity after finishing seventh last season against the pass. Burnett is coming off another productive campaign where he recorded 68 total tackles, a forced fumble and a pass deflection in 12 games played. All of this should lead to him finding a new landing spot in the coming days.