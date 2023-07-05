Ireland and France lock horns in the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin for a friendly match! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our Ireland-France prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Ireland is set to play its fifth international friendly game this year. The Girls in Green are coming off a 3-2 victory over Zambia and will be looking to repeat the same results against France. The Irish are slotted in Group B of the upcoming Women's World Cup.

France is still a dominant force in women's football, finishing as third/fourth placers with Sweden in the 2022 Women's Euro and champions of the Tournoi de France last February. Les Bleues are coming off a 2-1 win over Canada and will be replicating this result versus Ireland and Australia.

Here are the Ireland-France soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: Ireland-France Odds

Ireland: +1000

France: -600

Draw: +550

Over 2.5 Goals: -260

Under 2.5 Goals: +178

How to Watch Ireland vs. France

TV: W9, Molotov, Free, 6play, W9,RTE Player, RTE Sport, W9 Suisse

Stream: N/A

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Ireland Can Beat France

Ireland is set to make their debut at the World Cup, showcasing significant progress compared to their last encounter with France 11 years ago. The Republic of Ireland is ranked 22nd in the FIFA women's rankings, placed ahead of Scotland, Russia, and Colombia. They are trailing Belgium, Switzerland, and Portugal on the ladder.

In their recent friendly match, Ireland secured a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Zambia. Despite Courtney Brosnan's own goal in the first half, Amber Barrett's impact off the bench helped the Irish secure the win. Three minutes after substituting Saoirse Noonan, she converted in the penalty spot. Claire O'Riordan converted shortly after the hour mark and Barrett scored another one in the 70th minute. Racheal Kundananji scored one goal in the 79th minute to give the second goal for the Copper Queens.

This upcoming match will be Ireland's final preparation before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Ireland recorded losses in two friendly games versus the USA but got a goalless draw with China and a 4-0 victory over Morocco. They have been placed in Group B alongside Canada, Australia, and Nigeria. Ireland secured its place in the World Cup qualifiers by having a 1-1 draw with Sweden and beating Georgia, Finland, Slovakia, and Scotland.

In four of Ireland's last five games, at least one team failed to score. Furthermore, Ireland has emerged victorious in their previous five matches against European opponents. When playing at home, Na Cailíní I Nglas has an impressive record, recording six wins and two draws in their last ten games in front of their home fans. They are unbeaten in the last six home games and have been victorious in five straight home games.

The midfielders have been producing the most goals for the Girls in Green. Denise O'Sullivan, Katie McCabe, and Ruesha Littlejohn combined for 42 goals for the Republic of Ireland. Amber Barrett, Kyra Carusa, and Abbie Larkin are also threats as forwards.

Why France Can Beat Ireland

France enters the World Cup as one of the favorites, although they have struggled to meet expectations in recent tournaments. To boost morale, they aim to secure victories in two friendly matches prior to the main event.

Since their 2-1 triumph over Canada in April, France has not competed. The goals in that match were all scored in the second half, with Grace Geyoro and Lea Le Barrec finding the net for the French, while Jordyn Huitema netted a late consolation goal for Canada.

Next week, France has another pre-tournament friendly against Australia before commencing their World Cup campaign. They have been drawn into Group F alongside Brazil, Panama, and Jamaica.

This encounter will mark the third meeting between the two sides, as they were paired in the Euro 2013 qualifiers. France emerged victorious in both matches, securing a comprehensive 7-1 aggregate win.

Furthermore, France is currently on a six-game unbeaten streak, having won five of those matches. In nine of their last 11 games, there have been at least three goals scored. The French also won the Tournoi de France last February, beating Denmark, Norway, and Uruguay in the tourney.

France is fully focused on preparations for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with Hervé Renard now serving as the coach. The team holds high ambitions for the international competition. With the final squad selected and some players removed due to injuries, the coach can now concentrate on the upcoming friendly matches in July.

This match presents an opportunity for Wendi Renard's teammates to test themselves against Ireland, who also qualified for the Women's World Cup by defeating Scotland 1-0 in the playoffs.

There is no shortage of goalscorers for France. Eugénie Le Sommer, Kadidiatou Diani, and Viviane Asseyi have combined for 124 goals for Les Bleues. Amandine Henry, Amel Majri, Grace Geyoro, and Kenza Dali will command the midfield and are looking to add to their goal tallies for the nation.

Final Ireland-France Prediction & Pick

Ireland will try to get the best results in front of the fans at Dublin. However, the French will not hold back even in this friendly game.

Final Ireland-France Prediction & Pick: France (-600), Over 2.5 goals (-260)