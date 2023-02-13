With Returnal coming to PC soon, you may be wondering if your computer can run it. Thankfully, Sony uploaded the PC system requirements for running Returnal, from the minimum to the recommended specs.

Sony’s announcement of the Returnal PC release included the requirements to run the game, from the minimum specs to the recommended. Let’s go through each of the five levels of specs needed to run the game.

Minimum

Average Performance: 720p, 60 FPS

Graphics Settings: Low

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 60 GB HDD

Medium

Average Performance: 1080p, 60 FPS

Graphics Settings: Medium

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB)

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 (6 core 2.8GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 core 3.4GHZ)

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 60 GB SSD

Recommended

Average Performance: 1080p, 60 FPS

Graphics Settings: High

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB)

CPU: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 60 GB SSD

Epic

Average Performance:

Graphics Settings: Epic

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)

CPU: Intel i7-9700K (8 core 3.7 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHz)

RAM: 32 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 60 GB SSD

Ray Tracing

Average Performance:

Graphics Settings: Epic

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB)

CPU: Intel i9-11900K (8 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7 GHz)

RAM: 32 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 60 GB SSD

If you think the system requirements to run this game is pretty steep, that’s because it is. In fact, it used to be that the recommended RAM to run the game was 32GB. The Steam page for the game has since then updated the recommended system requirements. However, it’s still funny to remember when the steep system requirements was even steeper.

In any case, that's all for Returnal's PC system requirements, from the minimum to the recommended specs.