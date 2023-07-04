Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage. A source told US Weekly that the two have been separated for sometime although they still live together.

The source says that the two “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

The pair got married in 1996 and share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also stepfather of Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, whom Richards shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

This announcement follows Umansky's recent “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast appearance where he shared about the status of he and Richards' marriage.

“We’re not getting divorced. … I mean, it’s so dumb,” Umansky said while joking about Richards being photographed without her ring. “[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a story line. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”

He continued: “They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of bitchy and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about.”

The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2021 which they seemed to be in a good place in their relationship.

“It means so much, and it's something that we're both incredibly proud of,” Richards told Bravo Insider at the time. “And for me, it's one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it's refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal [laughs]. And we're really proud to be good role models to our daughters.”