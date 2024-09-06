Yesterday we learned of the unfortunate passing of former Rich Gang rapper Rich Homie Quan, who died suddenly at age 33. Anyone who attended college, specifically an HBCU between 2013 and 2018, knows the major influence his music had on our college experience. Before creating hits that would impact the HBCU experience for years, he had his own special relationship with HBCUs.

Dequantes Devontay Lamar, better known by his stage name Rich Homie Quan, was a native of Atlanta, Georgia. Before stepping on the music scene in the early 2010s, he received a scholarship to Fort Valley State University to play baseball. The late rapper talked about almost attending Fort Valley in an interview with VladTV back in 2022.

“I graduated from high school with a 3.2 GPA, and I had a scholarship to go to Fort Valley to play baseball. My scholarship was for baseball, but with my academics being that I didn’t have to pay for school at all. My mind was on rapping, though. Baseball was cool, but in the back of my mind I want to rap. As I started to get older, I started realizing that the percentage of black men in MLB was very small. So, I’m like, I’m good, but I ain’t that good,” he said.

After deciding to cut his baseball career short, he decided to pursue his true passion, music. Over the course of his career, he released over 20 singles, nine mixtapes, and one studio album. Some of his most popular hits include “Type of Way,” “Walk Thru,” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” which is RIAA-certified 3x platinum. He was a featured artist on songs for several artists, including YG, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, and Young Thug.

Prior to his passing, Rich Homie Quan always showed love to HBCUs. Back in 2013, he filmed part of the music for his hit song “Type of Way” on the campus of Clark Atlanta University. Since learning of his passing, CAU students have taken to social media to recreate the video. He performed at several HBCUs throughout his career. In 2017, he was part of the homecoming concert at Jackson State University alongside Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Wayne. Most recently, he performed at Edwards Waters University’s alumni week earlier this year.

Fans are continuing to mourn his death, sharing their condolences across social media. HBCU alumni who were in college during his prime share the impact Rich Homie Quan’s music had on their college experience.