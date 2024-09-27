Back in the day, Richard Jefferson was a reliable NBA veteran who played for several teams in the NBA. However, the highlight of his career came with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he was part of the team that won the 2016 NBA championship.

Now retired from playing, Jefferson continues to contribute to the NBA as an analyst. Although he offers a wealth of experience, Jefferson also makes opinions that don't always sit well with NBA fans. Here's Richard Jefferson's 10 wildest NBA takes, ranked.

10. Jalen Brunson as the Best Knick in last 20 years

Expand Tweet

Thanks to the rise of Jalen Brunson's play, the New York Knicks have emerged as a playoff fixture. As a result, Jefferson made a bold claim that the Knicks guard is the best Knick to play in the last two decades. Although Brunson makes a solid case, fans would also like to consider the likes of All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire.

9. Speculations against the Clippers' front office

Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to figure out how to end the curse despite putting together All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

However, Jefferson added more pressure to the Clippers organization by rumbling some speculations against the front office which would have been controversial if proven true. Nevertheless, the Clippers remain without a championship banner to this day.

8. Rebuilding Rockets make playoffs if they signed 1 more key free agent

After the Houston Rockets signed Fred VanVleet to a lucrative deal, the NBA champion emerged as the highest-paid undrafted player. While his acquisition took 2023 free agency by storm, Jefferson was so caught up in the hype that had the Rockets signed another free agent, the rebuilding Rockets would've made the postseason.

Since signing VanVleet, the rebuilding Rockets acquired controversial forward Dillon Brooks, former All-Star Victor Oladipo, and seasoned NBA player Jeff Green. However, the Rockets failed to get a playoff spot but were close in stealing a play-in tournament spot.

7. Fearing Paul Pierce over Dwyane Wade

Expand Tweet

With a lot of basketball fans arguing that Dwyane Wade had a better career than Paul Pierce, Jefferson defied the status quo and went with the former Celtics legend. While Pierce has proved that he was clutch, Wade was also deadly in the final frames of the game. Moreover, The Flash has also won more championships than The Truth.

6. Stephen Curry is nowhere near Magic Johnson

In an interview with Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Curry proclaimed himself as the best point guard ever in the NBA. However, Jefferson was one of the strongest critics to deny that claim, even going as far as claiming that the gap between Curry and Magic Johnson isn't even close.

Certainly, both players positively impacted the game like no other, but Jefferson is standing his ground on which player he prefers.

5. LeBron James signing extension was a mistake

Expand Tweet

There's no doubt that Jefferson knows LeBron James well, having won an NBA championship together in 2016. However, Jefferson didn't hesitate in calling James' move in signing extension with the Lakers as a mistake.

Fast-forward to today, James did lead the Lakers to the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament Championship where he was also proclaimed as the first In-Season Tournament MVP.

4. Boston Celtics will climb out of 3-0 hole

Expand Tweet

After facing a 3-0 series hole in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, Jefferson made a bold statement claiming that the Celtics would climb out of it. It's worth noting that not a single NBA team has ever recovered from a 3-0 series hole. Although the Celtics came close after winning Game 6 to tie the series, the Heat blasted the Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 to make the NBA Finals.

3. Proclaiming to be the Sexiest Man in ESPN

Expand Tweet

Although Jefferson wasn't going to be traded at the trade deadline, the NBA champion made sure to bring out his A game in terms of fashion and style. After trying out several outfits, Jefferson called out fellow analysts to bring out their A game, in terms of fashion sense.

Moreover, the former NBA veteran even went on to claim himself as the Sexiest Man at ESPN. Although his colleagues at ESPN agreed, NBA basketball fans weren't as kind.

2. Vince Carter as the most gifted basketball player

Expand Tweet

Vince Carter was half man, half amazing. Although Carter won a lot of fans, including former teammate Jefferson, fans didn't really sit well after Jefferson proclaimed him as the most talented player in NBA history. While Carter was extremely gifted, fans also argued about the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan.

1. Tim Duncan was ‘carried'

Expand Tweet

It's crazy for Jefferson to claim that Tim Duncan was carried by his teammates and coach in San Antonio. Duncan was the centerpiece of the Spurs dynasty that conquered five NBA championships, three of which saw The Big Fundamental crowned as the Finals MVP. Duncan was also a two-time NBA MVP. If anything, this was the wildest take by Jefferson.