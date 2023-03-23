Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the hit animated series Rick and Morty, has responded to the recent dismissal of domestic violence charges against him. The charges were filed in May of 2020, stemming from an alleged incident in January of the same year involving an anonymous woman he was dating.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges, citing a lack of evidence to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt and additional information that came to light during the investigation, IGN reports. Justin Roiland’s attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, praised the thorough review of the facts, saying he was thankful that justice had prevailed.

Roiland took to Twitter to share his thoughts, stating that the allegations against him were false and based on the word of an embittered ex-girlfriend. He expressed his determination to move forward with his life and creative career.

The co-creator was dropped by Adult Swim and left the studio that created High on Life after the charges became public earlier this year. Roiland’s departure from the show left fans wondering about the future of Rick and Morty. The animated series, which follows the adventures of scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty, has gained a massive following since its debut in 2013.

Roiland’s response to the dismissal of the charges has sparked mixed reactions, with some fans expressing support and others criticizing him for the alleged incident. The co-creator has not commented further on the matter, but his statement indicates a desire to move on from the controversy and continue his work on Rick and Morty.

The show’s sixth season wrapped in December, and it remains unclear whether Roiland will return for future seasons. Nonetheless, the news of the dismissal of the charges against him may provide some relief for fans who were concerned about the show’s future without its co-creator.