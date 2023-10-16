Finding and eventually hiring iconic characters Rick and Morty's voice actors was a real challenge. But showrunner Scott Marder made it a seamless transition.

Now, the goal was to ensure that viewers wouldn't notice a difference in the beloved characters. Both for those aware of the behind-the-scenes changes and those in the dark. At some point, The Hollywood Reporter reports that there was a decision to use two actors for Rick and Morty instead of one. But Marder and co-creator Dan Harmon saw it as a way to extend the show's life.

Ian Cardoni, a Boston-area native and Emerson College graduate will voice Rick. While Harry Belden, a Chicago native and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign alumnus, will voice Morty. Although both actors are relatively new to voiceover work, they stood out in a rigorous casting process.

The casting search was extensive and took six months, involving thousands of auditions. “It went on for six months. It was really wide. It almost went so wide that we debated doing a global hotline though we knew it would wind up being a prank line,” said Marder.

Rick's character proved particularly challenging. After all, the ideal voice needed to be an authentic and conversational match.

At present, Rick and Morty's new voices aim to maintain the show's essence. Scott Marder emphasizes that they want viewers to enjoy the series as if nothing has changed. In fact, despite these changes, the show's creative direction remains largely unaffected.

The creators hope to keep the viewing experience consistent and satisfying, focusing on delivering the same quality fans have come to expect. Season seven of Rick and Morty is eagerly anticipated, with Marder and Harmon excited to share the episodes they've been working on.