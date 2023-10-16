Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland’s replacements have been revealed.

The show’s seventh season just debuted on Adult Swim, and the voices of Rick and Morty have been revealed to be Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden, respectively. The actors’ names were in the opening credits, a big difference from the version released almost a month ago.

Roiland was charged with domestic violence and false imprisonment in reference to an incident with his ex-girlfriend in 2020. The charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

However, Roiland was still fired from the network when he was accused of workplace harassment and recent charges of sexual misconduct.

When was dropped from his other Adult Swim shows, Dan Stevens took on his Korvo on Solar Opposites. The network chose to hold onto the new performers’ names even after Stevens’ casting was announced.

This confused quite a few fans, but it made strategic sense for Adult Swim. Roiland’s take as both Rick and Morty was extremely popular.

Speculations regarding his recast led to many jokes and imitations. This meant quite the hype for the show and the network wanted to capitalize on this, Screenrant mused.

His replacements on Rick and Morty, Cardoni and Belden, aren’t big names. Cardoni has done voice promos for Resident Alien and Wrestlemania, and Belden has acted in Chicago Med and Proven Innocent.

When the first full trailer for season seven debuted featuring the new voices, fans’ initially reacted favorably on social media. And now that their names have been revealed, they can receive proper credit for becoming the voice of two of the most popular characters in animation.